Pfizer urges FDA to extend booster eligibility to all adults

Washington — Pfizer and BioNTech requested federal regulators on Tuesday to allow people over the age of 18 to take coronavirus booster shots. This is a move that all adults in the United States are likely to be eligible for additional injections.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant the request, perhaps before Thanksgiving, and well before Christmas trips and rallies.All outlook 181 million fully vaccinated adults The availability of additional shots in the country is a turnaround since the F.DA’s Expert Advisory Board did two months ago.Overwhelmingly Recommended for Pfizer-BioNTech’s request to allow booster immunization to all adult recipients of the vaccine.

At that time, some committee members questioned whether young and healthy people needed boosters. However, the Biden administration has been eager to offer more shots widely since President Biden came in August. Announced “The best way to protect yourself” was for all adults to get a booster.

Biden initially wanted Americans to start receiving boosters in late September, but argued that regulators needed more time to review safety and efficacy data. Therefore, the start of the campaign was delayed. Some global public health experts say it is better to focus on getting the first shot to poorer vaccinated countries rather than distributing additional shots right away here. I did.