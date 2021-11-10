Health
Pfizer urges FDA to extend booster eligibility to all adults
Washington — Pfizer and BioNTech requested federal regulators on Tuesday to allow people over the age of 18 to take coronavirus booster shots. This is a move that all adults in the United States are likely to be eligible for additional injections.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant the request, perhaps before Thanksgiving, and well before Christmas trips and rallies.All outlook 181 million fully vaccinated adults The availability of additional shots in the country is a turnaround since the F.DA’s Expert Advisory Board did two months ago.Overwhelmingly Recommended for Pfizer-BioNTech’s request to allow booster immunization to all adult recipients of the vaccine.
At that time, some committee members questioned whether young and healthy people needed boosters. However, the Biden administration has been eager to offer more shots widely since President Biden came in August. Announced “The best way to protect yourself” was for all adults to get a booster.
Biden initially wanted Americans to start receiving boosters in late September, but argued that regulators needed more time to review safety and efficacy data. Therefore, the start of the campaign was delayed. Some global public health experts say it is better to focus on getting the first shot to poorer vaccinated countries rather than distributing additional shots right away here. I did.
If regulators approved Pfizer’s request, President Biden would have fulfilled his promise to provide booster shots to all adults. However, options are often limited to Pfizer vaccines.
So far, only people over the age of 65, and adults at special risk due to their medical condition, work or place of residence, are boosted when first vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. You can get an injection. The FDA has approved boosters for all Johnson & Johnson recipients. This is due to the weak protection of the vaccine. People are allowed to choose any of the three vaccines they want for their extra shots.
To date, approximately 25 million Americans have been boosted, including immunocompromised people who qualified in August. This represents about 14% of fully vaccinated individuals and can increase exponentially when all other adults are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster. Although the eligibility category is very broad, it is estimated that at least 30-40 percent of vaccinated adults are still excluded.
Moderna will soon submit its own request to the FDA to expand the eligibility of boosters. Some experts say the agency allows widespread use of Moderna boosters because rare vaccine-related conditions appear to be affecting the imbalance, but may exclude young men. I predict that.Condition called Myocarditis, Myocardial inflammation.
Some countries in europe We have already allowed booster shots for all adults. Israel offers them For everyone over 12 years old. on Tuesday, Authorized Canadian authorities Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Booster for All 18+.
In the United States, experts are severely divided Whether booster shots are needed for the entire population.. Many say that vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization, especially for young people without an underlying disorder.
There is virtually unanimous agreement that vaccination of approximately 60 million Americans over the age of 11 who have not even received the first shot should remain a top priority of the government.
According to Dr. Eric Rubin, a member of the FDA’s advisory board and adjunct professor of immunology at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, the benefits of booster injections are small for young and healthy people.
Still, some key experts claim that booster shot cases are getting stronger. Dr. Nahid Badelia, director of the Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy, said “there are some more powerful data” than in September when the FDA Advisory Board rejected Pfizer’s first request.
“I think boosters have come to appear to be able to help serious illnesses for far more people than I had thought before,” she added.
Dr. Rubin said he was relieved by the fact that “they didn’t really see a significant safety signal” when Israel began vaccination of young people.
Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony S. Forch, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, said the latest data from Israel shows that its aggressive booster campaign limits the rates of serious illness, hospitalization and death there. He said it shows that he is doing. He called the result “quite dramatic.”
Federal officials are closely watching Israel’s experience, as Israeli vaccination campaigns began rapidly at the end of July and have a nationalized medical system that makes it easier to monitor outcomes than the United States.
Israeli study published in the scientific journal The Lancet In late October, we compared approximately 730,000 people who received booster immunization in August or September with those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only twice at least five months ago. This study included recipients over the age of 12. The median age was 52 years.
Studies have shown that boosted recipients have a 93% lower risk of hospitalization, a 92% lower risk of serious illness, and an 81% lower risk of death compared to double-dose recipients. Boosted recipients were evaluated between 1 week and almost 2 months after the third dose.
Pfizer and BioNTech said their requirements are based on data from clinical trials in the United States and elsewhere, including more than 10,000 volunteers. They said the third injection countered the decline in vaccine efficacy over time. After the third vaccination, they said the vaccine had an efficacy rate of up to about 95% for symptomatic diseases.
The FDA has the authority to change Pfizer-BioNTech’s current Emergency Use Authorization and is not expected to reconvene its advisory board. Dr. Rubin said that was okay.
“The FDA has a good understanding of what the panel is concerned about, and they are now in a good position to make their own decisions,” he said.
Moderna can continue to request like Pfizer.But getting approval can be more complicated Due to rare myocarditis concerns It is especially found in men under the age of 30 who have been vaccinated twice with Moderna. Similar concerns have been raised about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but to a lesser extent.
If the regulatory agency approves Pfizer’s request, it will to some extent officially tolerate what the health authorities say is already occurring frequently. Many Americans appear to be taking booster shots whether they are officially qualified or not, so holding a complex qualification category may be wasteful, some officials said. rice field.
Dr. Nilav D. Shah, Chief Health Officer in Maine and President of the State Association, said: And community health authorities.
“If the data shows that the boost is worth it, this is a good move,” he said.
