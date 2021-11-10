Exercise can reduce the symptoms of anxiety, studies show





Both moderate and strenuous exercise alleviate the symptoms of anxiety, even when the disorder is chronic, according to a study led by researchers at Gothenburg University. The study, currently published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, is based on 286 patients with anxiety syndrome recruited from primary care services in Gothenburg and northern Halland County. Half of the patients lived with anxiety for at least 10 years. Their average age was 39 and 70% were female. By lottery, participants were assigned to moderate or intense group exercise sessions for 12 weeks. The results show that even when anxiety was chronic, anxiety symptoms were significantly reduced compared to controls who received physical activity advice according to public health recommendations. Most individuals in the treatment group went from a baseline level of moderate to high anxiety to a low level of anxiety after a 12-week program. For those who exercised at relatively low intensity, the chances of improving anxiety symptoms increased 3.62 times. The corresponding coefficient for those who exercised at higher intensity was 4.88. Participants had no knowledge of the physical training and counseling received by people outside their group. There was a significant intensity trend for improvement-; that is, the harder they exercised, the better their anxiety symptoms. “ Malin Henriksson, PhD student at Gothenburg University Sahlgrenska Academy, general medical expert in the Harland region, and lead author of research Importance of strenuous exercise Previous studies of physical activity in depression have shown a clear improvement in symptoms. However, there has been a lack of clear images of how anxious people are affected by exercise. This study has been described as one of the largest studies to date. Both treatment groups underwent 60-minute training sessions three times a week under the guidance of a physiotherapist. The session included both aerobic (aerobic) and strength training. Following the warm-up, there was a 45-minute circle training at 12 stations, ending the session with a cool-down and stretching. Members of the group who exercised at moderate levels aimed to reach about 60 percent of their maximum heart rate-; the degree of exercise rated as mild or moderate. In the more intensively trained group, the goal was to achieve 75% of maximum heart rate, and this degree of exercise was perceived to be high. Levels were regularly verified using the Borg scale, an established assessment scale for perceived physical activity, and confirmed on a heart rate monitor. New and easy treatment needed Today’s standard treatments for anxiety are cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and psychotropic drugs. However, these drugs generally have side effects, and patients with anxiety disorders often do not respond to treatment. Long wait times for CBT can also worsen the prognosis. The study was led by Maria Åberg, an associate professor at the Sahlgrenska Academy at Gothenburg University, a general medical expert at major medical institutions in Region Västra Götaland, and the corresponding author. “Primary care physicians need treatment that is personalized, has few side effects, and is easy to prescribe. Models that include 12 weeks of physical training, regardless of intensity, are more often available in primary health care. It represents an effective treatment that needs to be done, for people with anxiety problems, “says Åberg. sauce: Journal reference: Henrikson, M. , et al. (2021) Effect of exercise on anxiety symptoms in primary care patients: a randomized controlled trial. Affect Disorder Journal.. doi.org/10.1016/j.jad.2021.10.006..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211109/Exercise-can-alleviate-symptoms-of-anxiety-study-shows.aspx

