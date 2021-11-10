Health
Hospitals in Garfield County are increasingly transferring COVID patients from outside the county, limiting bed availability.
Two hospitals in Garfield County have seen an increase in new COVID-19 patients over the past week, many of whom come from outside the county.
According to a Garfield County news release, on November 3, the Colorado Hospital Association moved state hospitals and medical systems to the highest levels of activation and managed inter-hospital patient capacity to manage hospital capacity throughout the state. Increased the number of moves.
As a result, Western Slope hospitals are feeling tensions from the state-wide system, which is reaching critical levels in terms of bed numbers.
“Unfortunately, we are in the same situation as many front range hospitals in terms of bed availability and hospital capacity,” said Dr. Kevin Coleman, Chief Medical Officer of the Rifle’s Grand River Health, in the release.
“We are working with all the hospitals in the neighborhood to provide the best service to our communities and patients,” he said. “Our providers struggle to find a timely placement of some individuals when care is needed.”
As of Tuesday, Garfield County Public Health Tracking Only four residents of Garfield County were hospitalized.
However, there have been far more COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the past week at both Grand River Hospital and Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.
Valley View has reported 12 new hospitalizations since November 2nd. Similarly, Grand River has seen four new COVID-19 hospitalizations since this time last week.
Community hospitals regularly transfer patients to larger hospital systems when higher levels of care are needed. However, Coleman said patients with less severe symptoms are currently being transferred due to near-crisis-level bed capacity throughout the state.
He said it was the first time a patient had been transferred from outside the county to a rifle hospital since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, the Garfield County Public Health Service has announced that life-threatening patients may be waiting for a full day to be seen or transferred to a facility that can provide the level of care they need.
In Garfield County, New death Among the county residents, there has been an increase of eight in the last five weeks.
The daily COVID-19 cases also increased from 11 cases on September 2nd to 30 cases on November 2nd. In addition, the total for the latest 7 days was 136 new cases.
“Hospital capacity tensions aren’t just affecting the front range,” Garfield County Health Officer Sarah Brenard said in a release. “The problem is also here on the west slope.”
Colorado hospitalization is at the highest level of the year, urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with capacity issues in some parts of the state.
Garfield County Public Health has also updated the guidance around What to do if you feel sick..
“It’s never a good time to get sick,” Brainard said. “So we all have to do what we can to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. Do what we can to protect ourselves from the health care system. Wash your hands and wear a mask in a crowded place. Consider doing it and stay home if you feel sick. “
County residents are also strongly required to receive COVID-19 vaccination or booster immunization for those who have been 6 months away from the last dose. Vaccination against seasonal flu is also highly recommended, she said.
“This helps reduce the burden of medical care and provide space for unpredictable emergencies,” says Brenard.
In addition to boosters, Pfizer from 5 to 11 years old, and the first and second COVID-19 vaccinations Now available At the Garfield County Public Health COVID Clinic.
Senior Reporter / Managing Editor John Stroud, 970-384-9160 or [email protected]..
