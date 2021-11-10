19 COVIDs on the increase in the St. Louis region





He said the COVID-19 trend is beginning to look like what epidemiologists expect from the flu virus.

NS. According to the leader of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis region has increased “for the first time in a long time” in the last two weeks. During a briefing on Tuesday, Task Force data showed that the number of new cases in the last 14 days increased by 5.8% compared to the last 14 days. Dr. Clay Dunagan said the increase was widespread throughout the region. “In many counties, the (case) rate increased slightly,” said Dr. Dunagan. As for why, Dr. Dunagan said the map of the whole world gives a pretty clear clue. “It’s easy to see that most of the countries that are currently experiencing serious outbreaks are in the Northern Hemisphere,” said Dr. Dunigan. “And I think it has led many to suggest that some of the stabilization and rate increases we see are seasonal respiratory viral effects.” He said the COVID-19 trend is beginning to look like what epidemiologists expect from the flu virus. “Whether it’s influenza, rhinovirus, or any other coronavirus, it could be one of the winter respiratory viruses we expect,” said Dr. Dunagan. He said that COVID-19 becoming a seasonal virus that peaks for several months a year is probably the best scenario when compared to what the pandemic has looked like over the last 18 months. He is uncertain about the long-term outlook for COVID-19, but said he expects infection rates to level off or increase throughout the holiday season. The number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations at hospitals in the St. Louis area has leveled off in the last few days after a consistent decline in the weeks. Due to that change, the number of COVID-19 patients in regional hospitals and intensive care units is declining more slowly than in the previous week. One that is almost consistent is that the vast majority of people receiving COVID-19 treatment in local hospitals are unvaccinated. On Tuesday, the Task Force said 73% of COVID patients were unvaccinated. About 52% of people in the St. Louis region are on par with the Missouri average, but about 10% below the national average. Dr. Dunagan said the child vaccination process was going well in the early days. He said parents were vaccinated against their children about as fast as the facility could get low-dose shots, and all vaccinations were able to get all the doses they requested. Told. He said vaccines are the most effective way to limit the severity of the virus and prevent its spread, but news about Pfizer’s new antiviral treatment is promising. He said the Task Force is still waiting to review the study. “If these numbers are maintained, this will be an important part of the arsenal to fight COVID,” he said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will host a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon. The data for November 9, 2021 are as follows: New hospitalizations (data two days late) increased from Monday 29th to Tuesday 35th.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalization (data 2 days late) increased from 32 on Monday to 35 on Tuesday.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalization increased from 228 on Monday to 230 on Tuesday.

Inpatients confirmed that COVID-positive hospitalizations increased from 234 on Monday to 241 on Tuesday.

Inpatients have increased COVID-positive hospitalizations-from 36 on Monday to 42 on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-positive patients identified in the ICU decreased from 66 on Monday to 62 on Tuesday.

The number of COVID-positive patients confirmed on ventilators decreased from 38 on Monday to 41 on Tuesday.

A COVID death was reported on Monday.

The 7-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same on Tuesday’s 5th.

Throughout the System Hospital, 19 patients were discharged on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients to 29,937.

Of the 223 inpatient COVID patients reported on Tuesday in the three Task Force hospital systems, 62 were fully vaccinated. That is 27% of the patient population.

Task Force hospitals have four COVID-positive children aged 0-11 years.

The Task Force hospital has four COVID-positive children aged 12-18 years.

I have one COVID-positive child in the ICU between the ages of 0 and 11.

I have one COVID-positive child in the ICU between the ages of 12 and 18.

Manned bed hospitals on Tuesday average 90% of the total capacity of Task Force hospitals. The ICU has reached 77% of the total number of staffed beds. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

