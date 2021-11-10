More vaccine clinics have been opened in Spokane and boosters are available

More pediatric vaccine clinics have been opened in Spokane County.

Providence Health has announced two clinics. One is already full and the other is scheduled for a spot in Spokane Valley on Thursday.

Several clinics and pediatric clinics in the county will provide vaccines, with supplies still arriving in the state earlier this week.

To find a vaccine appointment for children aged 5-11 years Visit the state vaccine locator. (833) VAX-HELP or Visit the event page of the Spokane Community Health District To see the upcoming clinic.

The health district has pediatric vaccine clinics in the Spokane Public School, Mead, East Valley, West Valley, and Chainy school districts. MultiCare also offers pediatric COVID vaccines in primary care clinics.

SRHD also works with other school districts in the county and proposes to coordinate vaccine clinics within the community.

As of November 8, 79.6% of Washington residents over the age of 12 have begun the vaccination process, and 73.5% of this age group are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination of children helps increase the total vaccination rate.

Currently, 65.7% of Washington’s total population receives at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds of thousands of children are now eligible for vaccination, which adds to these figures.

In Spokane County, about 56% of the total population is vaccinated at least once.

Meanwhile, more adults may soon be scheduled for new shots.

Efforts to deliver booster doses to long-term care facilities and adult family homes are on track.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation People over the age of 65 will receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 6 months after the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Regardless of age of Johnson & Johnson vaccination, booster immunization should be given 2 months after the first dose.

People with underlying health and certain front-line workers are also eligible for an additional mRNA vaccine.

Booster doses are available at most local pharmacies and healthcare providers, and you can combine vaccines with booster doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech is considering asking the Food and Drug Administration to allow all vaccinated people over the age of 18 to receive booster immunization. According to the Washington Post..

However, the company has not yet announced these plans.

The need for booster immunity, especially in vulnerable populations, is supported by data showing weakened vaccine immunity against mild or moderate infections with COVID-19.

Vaccines are still very effective in preventing people from becoming seriously ill or hospitalized with the virus, but even in people who are particularly medically vulnerable. Breakthrough infections It can lead to hospitalization and, in rare cases, death.

Let’s look at the city number.

The Spokane Community Health District reported 222 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths.

Last week, the district reported 21 new deaths, and there are now 1,026 deaths from COVID-19 among residents of Spokane County.

108 patients are hospitalized for the virus in Spokane County.

The Panhandle Health District reported 205 new cases on Tuesday, but there are still about 1,300 untreated cases in the district.

The district also confirmed the additional deaths of seven people. In the population of Panhandle, 647 people have died from COVID-19.

There are 94 residents of Panhandle who are hospitalized for the virus.