COVID-19: Up to 27 active cases in the Peterborough area as the Health Unit reports 5 new cases-Peterborough
Peterborough Public Health Reported another 5 new cases of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) On Tuesday, active cases continue to rise slowly.
inside that COVID tracker The update was published around 4:12 pm and the Community Health Unit reported 27 active cases, out of 25 reported on Monday and 18 reported on Friday.
Ontario will not change its policy on resuming plans despite the surge in COVID cases, the Minister of Health said.
Other data from Tuesday’s Health Unit:
- occurrence: Occurrence in the workplace remains valid Home instead On Charlotte Street. The company provides home care services. There are four outbreak-related cases declared last Thursday. As of Tuesday, the health unit has handled 340 cases associated with 58 outbreaks since the pandemic began.
- Confirmed cumulative cases: 1,930 people since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Dead (number: 24 — The latest death was reported on October 30th.
- Variations of Cases of Concern: 1,136 — Has not changed since the update on Monday.First variant case reported February 23 And the first Confirmed delta variant case Reported on June 19th.
- Resolved case: 1,879 — 3 more cases since Monday. Resolved cases account for about 97.4 percent of all cases.
- Close contacts: 49 — Decreased from 50 reported on Monday. Close contact is someone who is known to have been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19. People in close contact should be self-quarantined for 14 days from the last contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
- hospitalization: Since the beginning of the pandemic, 90 cases have required hospitalization. Peterborough Community Health Center on Monday report One active COVID-19 admission. Hospitalized cases account for about 4.7% of all cases. Twenty cases required an intensive care unit — an additional one since Monday. ICU admission has accounted for 1 percent of all health unit cases since the pandemic began.
- COVID19 exposure: 75.2% of all cases (1,452) within the jurisdiction of the health unit were due to contact with another existing case, 20.1% (387 cases) were related to community expansion, and 3.9% (76). Cases) are related to travel, and 0.8% (15 cases) have not yet been determined.
- test: More than 63,750 people have been tested for COVID-19, and an additional 50 have been tested since the update on Monday.
- Execution: October 1st to 5th price It has been raised for a total of three businesses under Resumption of Ontario law..
NS Kawalta Pine Ridge District Board of Education, As of 10:30 am on Tuesday, report Two active cases within the school under the jurisdiction of the health unit (the school board does not state whether the case concerns students or staff).
- Orono Public School: Two cases.School remains open
NS Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District Board of Education report There are no active cases at schools within the jurisdiction of the health unit on Monday afternoon (the school board does not state whether students or staff are involved in the case).
Trent University report There are no active cases on the Peterborough and Durham campuses on Monday afternoon. It is said that 94% of students and 96% of employees are fully vaccinated, and 3% of students and 1% of staff are partially vaccinated.
Fleming University No cases have been reported on the Peterborough campus.
The Health Unit will release weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday.You can find the latest data here Global News Peterborough Story..
COVID-19: Vaccine Booster Shot Reservation for Peterborough Residents Begins November 8th
Future vaccination clinics offering first and second vaccinations at Peterborough’s Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Road) are:
- November 8th (Monday) to November 12th (Friday): Daily 9 am-3pm
