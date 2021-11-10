Scientists make small robots that can deliver medicine with amazing accuracy





Cornel Dillinger / ETH Zurich

Imagine a microscopic robot in which undulating hair moving in the stomach is propelled by delivering medicine to diseased cells. This is like what future researchers at ETH Zurich want to reveal in their latest work. Built by a team of scientists at the Swiss Public Research University Micro robot It is inspired by the movement of starfish larvae. Their unnamed robots, only 1/4 millimeter in diameter, swim in liquids by moving small surface hairs, or cilia, found in all types of microorganisms, including newborn starfish. increase. Like sea creatures modeled on that movement, the little robot is lined with ciliated bands attached to the robot’s body on the slopes. Scientists can use an external ultrasonic source to vibrate synthetic cilia 10,000 times per second, or about 1000 times faster than baby starfish cilia. The rapid beating of the cilia creates a tiny vortex in front of and behind the robot. This vortex uses the forward suction effect to zoom the small robot forward and thrust it backwards. The study was led by Daniel Ahmed, a professor of acoustic robotics for life sciences and health care. “Initially, we just wanted to test if the rows of cilia could create vortices similar to starfish larvae moving closer and further away from each other,” Ahmed said in a statement. This technology could be ideal for delivering life-saving drugs to hard-to-reach places, and Ahmed believes bots may have real medical applications in the near future. “Our vision is to use ultrasound for propulsion, imaging, and drug delivery,” said Ahmed. However, in order to steer a robot inside the human body, it is necessary to take clear images in real time. This presents the team with the following major challenges: Ahmed predicts that robot designs can be used for non-medical applications, such as moving small amounts of liquid for other research and industrial opportunities.

