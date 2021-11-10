Advice for parents who are uncertain about Dr. Fauci’s child vaccination





Anthony Fauci, MD, advises parents who are not yet sure if their young children should be vaccinated with COVID-19. Dr. Forch, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, NPR interview When making a personal decision on Monday about the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccine approved for children under the age of 12 in the United States, parents of young children must follow the numbers. Follow the official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Recommendations for Children 5-11 Years last week, NPR Host Mary Louise Kelly told Dr. Fauci his view on how parents should consider the decisions that are still considering the risks and benefits of vaccination of newly qualified children. Asked. “Well, first of all, we must always respect when parents ask questions about this, rational questions,” Dr. Forch said. “And what you are doing is taking them to the data.” Dr. Forch quoted evidence from the clinical trial that conducted the first study COVID-19 vaccine for children, CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used it to make decisions about the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. “This is a very clearly highly effective study,” said Dr. Fauci. The study, which enrolled approximately 3,100 children vaccinated and approximately 1,500 children vaccinated with placebo, found that vaccination was nearly 91% effective in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19. rice field. “That’s really very good for vaccines,” said Dr. Fauci. He said the study found that the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine also had a very good safety profile. Another important data point Dr. Fauci I believe parents should consider Prevalence of COVID-19 infection in children— And the real risk of serious illness, long-term effects, or death. “I tell my parents [that] Children are less likely to get serious consequences from infection than adults, especially older adults, but that’s not trivial for children, “Dr. Forch said. According to Dr. Forch, about 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in children aged 5 to 11 years, including about 8,300 hospitalizations and 100 deaths. .. In addition, there are more than 2,000 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children of children in the United States, “this can be really very severe,” said Dr. Fauci. Rare but serious (and not yet well understood) syndromes can cause inflammation of various body organs and systems, including the lungs, heart, kidneys, brain, digestive system, skin, and eyes. CDC.. Dr. Forch also addressed another important question that parents may have during the interview: whether children who already have COVID-19 should still be vaccinated. The additional protective effect of COVID-19 vaccination in already infected children is: Just approved by the FDA A two-dose mRNA vaccine.But based on the mount Data on vaccinated adults, As SELF reported, the answer is yes.

