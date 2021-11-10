UK care facilities lose 50,000 staff due to mandatory Covid vaccine | Social Care

Tens of thousands of caregiver residents face the loss of significant support as unvaccinated caregivers turn off the clock last before double jabs are mandated.

Approximately 50,000 care home staff who have not taken twice England I will not be able to work from Thursday. A Guardian analysis suggests that the current staff / resident ratio, which has no other means of addressing the problem, could affect the care of approximately 30,000 people.

Care operators and health chiefs warn that staff shortages could prevent thousands of people from leaving the hospital this winter, limit hospitalizations, and clog wards. They say that the rest of the care staff will increase the pressure to work longer, even though many are already exhausted.