Mass.Reports 4,608 new breakthrough cases this week

There were an additional 30 deaths among the vaccinated individuals. Samuel Gigi of Mattapan takes the first shot. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse / Globe Staff) As experts have predicted, widespread community infections will continue to present groundbreaking cases of COVID-19, but are much less likely to lead to hospitalization or death. So far, only about 1.2% of vaccinated people have tested positive for COVID-19. NS The state released updated data on Tuesday About the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths of Massachusetts vaccinated individuals. As of November 6, there were a total of 58,807 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, an increase of 4,608. From October 30th. Between October 23 and 30, 3,192 breakthrough cases were reported, so about 1,400 more breakthrough cases were reported this week, a significant increase from last week, but cases. The number has also increased. As of November 6, 4,753,520 people were vaccinated, with 1.2% reporting breakthrough cases of COVID-19. The rate is steadily increasing, reaching 0.23% on August 7. “When thinking about post-vaccination infections, they are relatively rare,” Dr. Sabrina Asomo, an infectious disease specialist at the Boston Medical Center, told Boston.com in October. “The numbers continue to grow in Massachusetts, but they’re close to 1%, so we need to see the big picture here and how common they are. Vaccination is a way out of this turmoil.” This reflects the overall tendency for the number of vaccinated people to report cases, but it is easier to understand at the weekly level. So, for example, the number of new cases reported this week was a breakthrough. From October 31st to November 6th 9,660 People test positive In the case of COVID-19, it increased by about 1,900 from the previous week, breaking the downward trend. 4,608 breakthrough cases were reported in the same week. This means that 47.7% of COVID-19 cases during that period were breakthrough infections, a significant increase from 41% last week. Asoumo Reference data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention This is because vaccinated people are 6 times less likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people. Indicates low. “These vaccines are very effective in protecting against hospitalization and death, but not 100% effective,” she said. Therefore, if you don’t want to see these breakthrough cases too much, all we have to do is continue to vaccinate those who have not been vaccinated. “ Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise, but at a much lower rate. According to Tuesday data, there were a total of 1,940 hospitalizations and 468 deaths, an increase of 147 and 30 respectively since October 30. Of the vaccinated individuals, 0.04% were hospitalized and 0.01% died. Data show that 3.3% of breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.8% have died, a percentage that has been stable for several weeks. A state health and welfare spokesperson told Boston.com that all three vaccines are highly defensive against serious illness and death from all known variants of COVID-19. He said he would continue to support that. As of October 9, the median age of those who died in a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was 81.2 years, with 73% having an underlying disorder that was likely to develop serious illness. rice field. Similarly, 61% of patients hospitalized for breakthrough infections had an underlying disorder. On November 8, 35.2% of patients admitted with COVID-19 reported vaccination.With boosters approved for the ever-growing part of the population, and Children 5-11 years will soon be vaccinated, Leaders continue to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated. Newsletter registration Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date

