Spectrum Health Encourages People to Take Booster Shots





Grand Rapids, Michigan — Approximately six months after the western Michigan community stepped up its efforts to vaccinate COVID-19, health officials said booster shots were a new focus in the pandemic battle. “When you look at the standards, there are actually a lot of people,” said Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health. Sullivan believes that 50-70 percent of people in western Michigan are eligible for additional injections. But across the state, only 11 percent of eligible people get booster shots. Since they became available this fall, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services states that 914,612 booster doses have been given. The weekly highs peaked in the last week of October. Related: Pfizer urges FDA to allow COVID-19 booster shots to all US adults Sullivan cites education, lack of time, and some hesitation as reasons for slow deployment. “I think most people are open to getting it,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think it is NS problem. I think it’s just a misunderstanding and time eligibility. “ The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must take a Pfizer or Moderna shot and a booster shot if they are 65 or older, 18 or older, have an underlying disorder, or live or work in a high-risk environment. It states that there is. 6 months after the last dose. FOX 17 GFX “If you get a transplant, you have heart disease, kidney disease, and lung disease,” Sullivan said. “Diabetes, high blood pressure, underlying mental illness, etc.” Some examples of professions eligible for high-risk settings include “if they are postal workers, if they work in a congregation setting, if they work in public transport”. increase. For Johnson & Johnson recipients, the CDC recommends giving everyone an additional injection two months after the shot. FOX 17 GFX Sullivan says it has become possible to mix people with studies that suggest that mRNA booster shots are the most protective. “The theory is that the mechanisms and stimuli of the immune system are a little different, so mixing them will probably give you a slightly better response that way,” Sullivan said. Sullivan explains that people need shots to prevent groundbreaking incidents. “The main advantage of boosters is that they help reduce the risk of infection in the first place and reduce virus infections right now,” says Sullivan. With COVID-19 hospitalization and positive rates approaching last year’s highs and the flu season approaching, Sullivan said he would support health authorities tasked with supporting the community. “It’s not difficult to get a booster shot and sign up,” Sullivan said. To find a vaccine appointment click here.. Related: Governor Whitmer receives COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Related: Three myths about COVID vaccine and children Follow FOX 17: Facebook — twitter — Instagram — YouTube

