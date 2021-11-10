November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month





Springfield, Missouri (KY3)-Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. More than 50 million people worldwide have Alzheimer’s disease. That is, there are millions of caregivers. November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Samantha Whittaker from the Greater Missouri branch 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Useful for diagnosis. Some of them include memory loss, confusion, and the inability to perform simple tasks. According to Whitaker, Alzheimer’s disease is a tragic illness that no one wants to see in the fight of a loved one. Therefore, November is also the month for family caregivers nationwide. “I think we need to focus on the caregivers and the impacts and burdens they experience,” Whittaker said. “Because there is physical stress in being a caregiver, it is not just the actual physical stress of being a caregiver. There is emotional stress. It is all someone who has survived a major illness or health crisis. Accompanied by helping those caregivers will experience it. “ Mark Applegate is the caregiver of a mother with mixed dementia, a combination of Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia. Applegate said he was diagnosed 13 years ago but has been receiving hospice care for the past two years. Since her diagnosis, he has learned how to deal with seeing his loved one suffering from degenerative brain disease. Applegate said that if you are in a similar situation, you will always have information about your illness. “If you see them talking to your doctor and starting to think early along those lines,” Applegate said. “There are a number of reasons. First, get ready, second, get financial and the power of a lawyer. You can solve everything before it gets hard and make it much easier. “ He said he helped join support groups, volunteer with awareness groups, and even blog about their experiences. “When I first went to the first Alzheimer’s disease caregiver support group before I started myself, the most important thing for me was to be in a different group from other people,” Applegate said. rice field. “Let someone tell you to have your loved one fill in the dots, dots, dots in the blanks, and have five raise their hands. Yes, last Thursday my loved one did the same. It’s completely different from what most people are used to. “ According to Applegate, his uncle had dementia, which killed his grandmother. He is participating in a clinical trial of early detection with Washington University in St. Louis. Click for a complete list of resources on Alzheimer’s disease. here.. Click for Mark Applegate’s blog. here.. Please email us to report a correction or typo [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. all rights reserved.

