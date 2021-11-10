20x more likely to die from COVID-19 Unvaccinated: Texas study





(((Hill) –NS Texas Government Survey Unvaccinated people were found to be 20 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people throughout most of September, providing further evidence to support the vaccine. According to a study released by the Texas Department of Health on Monday, 81.3% of COVID-19-related deaths between September 4 and October 1 occurred in unvaccinated people. By comparison, 5% of these deaths occurred in partially vaccinated patients and 13.7% were associated with fully vaccinated patients. During that period, unvaccinated individuals in their 40s were 55 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than other fully vaccinated individuals of the same age. Among people over the age of 75, unvaccinated people were 12 times more likely to die. Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Unvaccinated people were also 13 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. More than 7 out of 10 infected people were unvaccinated, compared to 19.3% who were partially vaccinated and 8.4% who were fully vaccinated. Electronic lab reports, death certificates, and analysis of state immune registries have been extended from January 15 to October 1, with Texas people infected with COVID-19 or a highly infectious virus prevailing. We conclude that they are four to five times more likely to die from the virus. Delta variant than before. During that full-time period, unvaccinated people were 45 times more likely to be infected and 40 times more likely to suffer COVID-19-related deaths. About 85% of people infected or died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Data from Texas are consistent with previous studies demonstrating the effectiveness of vaccines against the virus, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 and 6 times more likely to test positive for the virus than fully vaccinated people, according to CDC data released last month. It turned out to be expensive. About 66.5% Texas appears to be consistent with 67.5% of the total population of the states that received at least one dose. Governor of Texas Greg Abbott (R) Last month, we banned all COVID-19 vaccine obligations in the “Texas Entity”. The governor issued an executive order after the Biden administration announced rules requiring companies with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated or routinely inspected.



