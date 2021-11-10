Experts encourage parents to discuss COVID vaccines with their child’s healthcare provider

The Peconic Bay Medical Center partnered with the Riverhead Central School District in May to provide vaccines to students over the age of 12. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The next phase of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is underway as children aged 5 to 11 years are eligible for vaccination and are currently receiving doses in the latest cohort.

Dr. Sharon Nackman, Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Stoney Brook Childrens Hospital, advised parents to talk to their child’s health care provider about the vaccine.

“Who do you call when your child is ill? You call their care provider and follow their advice,” she said in an interview on Monday. “Because they are medical professionals for your child and you trust them. Listening to what’s happening on social media makes your child and you unhappy.”

Both the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11 earlier this month, qualifying approximately 1.5 million children in New York.

Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone announced on Tuesday that a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-17 will be opened in Hauppauge’s H. Riedenison Building. Children aged 12 to 17 were already eligible for the vaccine. He said the vaccine would be free in the field.

“Some parents may be concerned about their children being vaccinated,” Belone said at a media event with county health commissioner Dr. Gregson Piggott and deputy health commissioner Dr. Shaheda Iftical. I know that. ” “I’m the father of three children. Two of them have been vaccinated. But so far, one of them was ineligible — my son Michael.”

He pointed out how his son would soon be vaccinated and how an layer of protection would be added when the 80-year-old mother was around her grandchildren.

Belone also encouraged parents to talk to their child’s health care provider about the vaccine.

Riverhead’s Peconic Bay Medical Center has a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for children ages 5-11 on Sundays from 9am to 4pm 4 West Main St. Announced that it is available on the Robert Entenmann campus of. Reservations can be made by visiting pbmchealth.org.

Dr. Nackman said that where a child is vaccinated depends on where the child is most comfortable. She said distribution to local pharmacies like CVS, which administers doses to adults, and pods, such as sites run by Hauppauge counties, is underway.

“If their child needs to have that quietness in the caregiver’s office, it may be an option to wait,” she said. “If their kids are perfectly okay alongside the other 100 kids, the pods are really good for them.

“There are different options for kids and you have to take advantage of those different options.”

According to the CDC, vaccines for children are common, and most children begin vaccination against various illnesses shortly after birth and continue until the age of 18.

Dr. Nachman estimated that it would take weeks for the distribution of the COVID vaccine to become widespread and fully available.

She said the Stoneybrook Children’s Hospital continues to see young patients with COVID, but fewer than adults.

“Each of those children represents another opportunity that was missed,” she said.

It’s been almost a year since the first vaccine was made available to adults in December last year. Dr. Nachman said that delays in children’s availability are part of the decision that pharmaceutical companies will first complete and analyze data for adults and then older children before starting the youngest age. I said there is.

“It’s not like these [clinical] The trial started a year ago and no one registered, but only in late spring, early summer, and registered incredibly quickly, “she said.

She said she wanted to enroll her child in the trial, knowing that many parents were worried and that even if the child received a placebo, a greater effect would mean that the vaccine would be available sooner. ..

She said that the fact that there may be no cases in the environment, usually during clinical trials in children, means that it takes time to confirm the results.

“We had active viral pathogens that were constantly occurring and outbreaks in school,” she said. And it helped accelerate the process.

The side effects of the vaccine may be similar, but slightly different from what adults experience, Dr. Nackman said. Similar side effects were seen, such as fatigue and fever. However, children aged 5 to 11 differ in that they have a lower incidence of side effects than children older.

Dr. Nackman said vaccination rates for older people still have a “way to go” but have improved since school began.

“Most families wanted their children to be vaccinated so that they were safe not only at school, but also in extracurricular activities and competitions,” she said.

According to the latest data from the State Department of Health, 57.6% of children aged 12 to 15 years are fully vaccinated. That number rises to 66% of those 16-25. In Suffolk County, 48.3% of children aged 12 to 15 years are fully vaccinated, and 69.3% of children aged 16 to 25 are vaccinated.

Looking to the future, Dr. Nackman said he wasn’t sure if the drug company would split the qualifications of the youngest children who weren’t yet qualified into two groups or keep them one. She said six months after birth would be the youngest child could be vaccinated against COVID.

Dr. Nackman said he believes the school is doing a great job with the vaccine message.

Rural districts have not yet received state instructions regarding the eligibility of the latest vaccines. Anthony Mauro, director of the South Sold School District, said the district is not just COVID-19, but is putting together a parent resource page on the district’s website to make it easier to find.