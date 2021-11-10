Health
All Colorado adults can get booster shots by the due date – CBS Denver
Denver (CBS4) – All Colorado adults are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot 6 months after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Johnson & Johnson vaccination recipients are now eligible two months after administration.
The latest public health orders from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment prevent vaccine managers from alienating adults who will be boosters.
Until recently, most Colorado vaccine providers offered boosters only to individuals who met the CDC’s recommendations for booster shots. The CDC still states that boosters should be prioritized for Americans over the age of 65, living in long-term care facilities, having an underlying disorder, or front-line workers.
“My claim is that Colorado is a facility and has a high exposure rate within our facility,” explained Eric France, Chief Medical Officer at CDPHE. “Vaccines continue to protect against serious illnesses and hospitalizations, but people can get mild illnesses, which leads to persistent infections.”
It is estimated that 1 in 48 Coloradans is infectious. There are less than 100 open emergency beds throughout the state. France says boosters will maintain immunity and keep more people away from hospitals.
“There are many cases. Our hospital is tense. Each of us needs to do what we can to prevent the spread of COVID. That is, wear a mask indoors and be over 18 years old. In the case of, it means getting a booster, “says France.
Many vaccine managers still have the CDC criteria listed for making booster appointments. CDPHE warns all providers and advises on new public health orders.
“According to state orders, anyone presenting the vaccine can receive it. There is no qualification or question asked by the person providing it,” France said.
On Tuesday, Pfizer requested the FDA to allow all Americans over the age of 18 to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
