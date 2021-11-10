Health
Merkatoris promises $ 1 million for epilepsy research
Heather Graves
Staff writer
Green Bay – On February 24, 2013, it began just like any other day for Sumerkatris, now 58, who lives in Green Bay and is preparing for an afternoon meeting in Milwaukee.
“I was in Milwaukee with a friend,” she said. “I was there for work, but the meeting wasn’t until late that day, so we were sitting there like” what to do today. ” “
In the moment that followed, Mercatrice said her life had changed forever.
“Suddenly something came,” she said. “I couldn’t speak. I could see this person, and he said to me,” Are you okay? ” And I wasn’t, so I shook my head. I knew it wasn’t. “
She said the rest of the day was blurry.
“I don’t remember that, so I use the word’passed’,” she said. “Honestly, the first one was probably my most debilitating seizure. I remember riding an elevator gurney on my way to the hospital after saying no (to a friend). I remember thinking, “Oh, people will meet me.” And that was almost it. I don’t even know if I still remember anything from that day. “
Merkatoris said he was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 49 after frustrating days filled with the unknown.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, 1 in 26 people in the United States develop epilepsy. Epilepsy is a chronic disease that affects the brain and causes repeated seizures at some point in life...
According to Mercatrice, the next few years were roller coasters. The number of seizures has increased and the frequency has increased.
She said her daily activities and professional and personal relationships were upset and her priorities changed.
Not knowing the reaction of others, Merkatoris, the owner and director of a local bank, kept her condition secret.
“I knew the stigma associated with Epilepsy“You lose your independence. I was taking a drug that knocked me out quite a bit to control the seizures … and people were victims of the seizures doing things I don’t think I can. “
It wasn’t until she received a ticket for an epilepsy fundraiser from her son Paul on Christmas 2017 that Mercatrice began to connect with others.
The fundraising campaign was funded by Lily’s Epilepsy Research Fund, a non-profit volunteer-led organization focused on epilepsy research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Colleen Penwell, a volunteer at Lily’s Fund, said more people are suffering from epilepsy than the combined number of multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and Parkinson’s disease. Less than half of the other symptoms.
Planned donation campaign
Mercatrice said her experience, combined with her desire to help others like her, pledged $ 1 million to the Lilies Fund through a planned donation campaign.
According to Penwell, the campaign will give donors the option to express their wishes now, but will postpone the donation until it passes.
According to Penwell, there are virtually no administrative or overhead costs and no paid staff, office space or equipment. 100% of the funds raised will go directly to epilepsy research.
She said the Lilies Foundation has donated at least $ 100,000 to the UW-Madison Epilepsy Research Project through various fundraising campaigns since its inception in 2007.
According to Penwell, the planned donation campaign will give donors the opportunity to stay connected with the cause and reach them at all donation levels, even after they have passed.
“We know that epilepsy does not discriminate,” she said. “It can hurt regardless of your age or socio-economic position.”
Merkatoris said he promised a planned donation of $ 1 million for two reasons.
“One is really lucky to be in a position to pay $ 36,000 a year just for medicine, but that’s a lot of money,” she said. “So what else can I do if I could be part of a greater benefit to find research to control this and find research on the causes of seizures? What else? Do you have any medicine? That’s part of it. “
She said the other was more personal.
“I know what my family experienced when I experienced this, and I don’t want other families to feel this way,” Mercatrice said. “This is where I cry. It’s still a few years later. This is very difficult for my family and I always thought this was my life. I got this I’ve had a good life, and this is it. Others are dealing with more difficult things, but it was very hard for my family. My daughter still has PTSD You would say-she was calling me twice when I had a seizure, and there’s nothing you can do, and she heard me hit the floor … If I can get rid of that pain from my family, that’s a lot of my motivation. Don’t let anyone feel it. “
After trial and error, Mercatrice said the doctor was able to control her epilepsy.
She said she had no seizures since April 2016.
For more information on the Lily’s Fund and its planned donation campaign, please visit lilysfund.org.
