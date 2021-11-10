Doctors advise people to be tested for diabetes as more cases increase





Tampa, Florida — “Based on family history and some of the labs returned during this journey,” said Kelsea Brooks, a patient at Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care. These are some of the reasons she decided to take a closer look at her health. “There were some concerns surrounding high cholesterol, perhaps some of the different high blood pressures that could eventually turn into different diabetes,” Brooks said. As the number of cases increased in the United States, there were new studies surrounding diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 34 million people have diabetes. “Children with high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and all triads seem to be running together. So if you’re more likely to be one, you’re more likely to be the other. There are many crossovers,” he said. Dr. David Berger, a certified pediatrician at Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care, said. Even if you’re not diabetic, there are new studies showing a correlation between diabetes and statins, the most common drug for treating high cholesterol. “It has been known for some time that there is a link between statin therapy and the likelihood of developing insulin resistance, a type 2 diabetes, but very large studies have been conducted. We found that 83,000 people not only increased insulin resistance, but also showed overall glycemic control. The body’s ability to use other mechanisms and other therapies shows that people are statins. It’s the ability to control your sugar so that it doesn’t get too high compared to when you’re taking insulin, which makes it more difficult to control and seems to make you worse off with diabetes, “says Berger. If you’re worried, Burger suggests consulting your doctor about controlling your cholesterol and diabetes in a more natural way. “Good exercise, high-intensity interval exercise, increased metabolic rate, long-term heart rate increase, and good time exercise on most days of the week,” Berger said. “I was able to use several different supplements, and because I was looking for some answers that would help and support my body in the process my body was already doing. It was the route I took, “Brooks said. Doctors also want to make sure you are early enough to be screened for diabetes. Recently, the age at which screening for obese and overweight people has been reduced from 40 to 35 years. “Early screening makes sense. Diabetes is on the rise and obesity is on the rise. Dr. Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis of Cleveland Clinic said: If left untreated, diabetes can cause several complications, including blindness, nerve damage, kidney damage, and heart disease. “Early detection can be very important as it helps prevent these complications from getting worse or irreversible. Therefore, if it’s too late, to improve blood sugar levels. We can do our best, but sometimes nerve and other damage can be irreversible. Early diagnosis can prevent it, “says Keris.

