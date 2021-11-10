Bar owners say the stricter COVID-19 measures in the Sudbury area are “good” but painful for the business

Greater Sudbury restaurant owners say the last two years have been the most difficult of his career, but with new, more stringent public health measures that began Wednesday to curb COVID-19 infections in the area. welcome.

“I think it’s a good thing because I obviously want to get rid of this pandemic,” said Maurice Theoretto, owner of Trevibar and Grill on LaSalle Boulevard. “But that said, it’s not good for a company’s bottom line, as there are increasing restrictions on reducing the number of people in the business.”

on Tuesday, Ontario reported 441 new cases And its highest state-wide test positive rate since mid-September.

Greater Sudbury is now a hotspot for COVID-19, Returned to Ontario’s previous requirements Business capacity limits, indoor masking, and social distance requirements that come into effect Wednesday at 12:01 ET.

Theoret said guests may have to cancel some reservations made for the holiday party.

But he added that he wasn’t angry with the health unit for imposing the rules and wanted to “out of the way” the pandemic.

About the rapid increase in cases

Alan Simard, an immunological scholar and associate professor at the Northern Ontario School of Medical Medicine (NOSM), said there were concerns about a surge in the Greater Sudbury case.

“It’s like a virus roaming the community roughly, which means we’re not handling it well.”

Mr. Simard supports the new measures of the health unit, but said he would like to see more messages about the social bubble.

“We’re always focusing on these big social gatherings, sporting events and restaurants, but a stronger message about what people should do at home and how many others to interact with. Must be sent. “

Simard said reinstated restrictions could have been previously imposed when it was already revealed that Sudbury was becoming a hotspot.

As to why Sudbury saw that number soar, he said it could be due, for example, to some larger outbreaks in Sudbury Prisons and Memorial Parks.

But he added that in many cases the cause was unknown.

“We will probably live with this virus for a very long time, so I think we need to revisit our definition of normal.”

As of Tuesday, 86% of the people covered by the Argoma Public Health District had been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Darko Vojinovic / Associated Press)

COVID-19 cases increased in Argoma

Meanwhile, the local community is closely watching the situation in Sudbury.

As of Tuesday, Algoma Public Health reported 68 active cases. This is a record number in the region.

“We tend to find that our cases follow a very similar trend to Sudbury,” said Dr. John Tuinema, Deputy Medical Officer of the Argoma Public Health Service.

He did not rule out the spillover effect from sadberry, but added that there were other factors that could have led to an increase in local COVID-19 cases.

“We have an unprecedented amount of limits since the pandemic began, which leads to more contact. As people look better at each other and physically approach each other, it It leads to more communication. “

As the weather cools, it also means that people spend more time indoors with the windows closed, thus reducing ventilation and promoting the spread of the virus.

More stringent measures’on the table’

Tuinema said the Argoma Public Health Service has not ruled out regaining stricter precautions under the leadership of Sudbury if local conditions worsen.

“It’s definitely on the table,” he said. “I hope you don’t have to, but you need to keep an eye on the situation.”

As of Tuesday, 86% of people vaccinated in the district had been vaccinated twice. Twinema said 89 percent of eligible people took at least one dose.