COVID vaccine for young children arrives in Multnomah County





Senior Multnomah County Immunization Specialist Senior Maia Boucher began shipping the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine delivered to the Multnomah County Health Department in Portland on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB The first 4,500 COVID-19 vaccines for young children in Multnomah County arrived in Portland on Tuesday morning as the United States began the next phase of its mass vaccination campaign. FedEx vaccine shipments were delivered in foam-insulated boxes filled with dry ice to keep doses ultra-low. This was less than the 10,000 doses required by the Multnomah County Public Health Service, but more shipments are expected in the coming weeks. The county’s initial dose is assigned in different ways, Including via student clinics and public health clinics It is intended for communities that serve people of color or face immunization barriers such as language and work schedules. so Online session On Tuesday, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, a state health officer at the Oregon Department of Health, answered a question about vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years. “Our estimation is that about 330,000 young people in that age group are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Sidelinger. “This is welcome news for young children and their parents as it gives more people the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19.” Sidelinger added that pediatric cases account for 15% of all cases, with the highest case rates for children in Oregon in recent months. “Live vaccines are recommended for these infants between the ages of 5 and 11,” said Sidelinger. “Our recent pediatric cases are the highest in that age group.” Sidelinger states that the adverse effects on the child during the trial were rare and mild. “In clinical trials, the response was mild and self-limiting, similar to that seen in adolescents and adults, and we used other vaccines that are routinely recommended for children,” said Sidelinger. .. “And they were less common in 5-11 than older children and adults between the ages of 16 and 25.” The Oregon Department of Health encourages people who want to schedule appointments for recently granted infants with access to the Pfizer vaccine to find clinics and other opportunities. Get the Vaccinated Oregon Website.. FedEx driver Cameron Formanchik will drop one of five boxes from Pfizer BioNTech containing the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at the Multnomah County Health Department in Portland on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB Senior Maia Boucher, a Multnomah County Immune Specialist, takes the vaccine to storage. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB The Multnomah County Health Department received 4,500 doses in Portland on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Once removed from the shipping box, the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine should be placed in the ultra-low temperature freezer within 3 minutes. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB After checking the number of units received, Boucher puts the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the ultra-low temperature freezer of the Multnomah County Health Department. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB The first dose of Maltonoma County is allocated through the county’s public health program and is targeted at clinics serving colored races or communities facing vaccination barriers such as language and work schedules. It is directed to the clinic. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB  The vaccination journey of these infants from the manufacturer to the clinic was carefully monitored along the way. The cargo is packed with tracking devices to monitor the journey. Authorities turn off the tracking device when the box is unpacked and placed in the ultra-low temperature storage required to maintain its effectiveness. Pfizer then analyzes the package data to ensure that the vaccine is properly stored and safe to use.

