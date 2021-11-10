Nearly one million children under the age of 12 have been vaccinated with COVID-19

Approximately 900,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 received their first COVID-19 shots Within the first week Eligible, source within Biden administration said on Wednesday..

And about 700,000 more will take their first dose. The source of these numbers was unknown on Wednesday morning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refused to confirm them before the planned media briefing.

The CDC paved the way for children in this age group to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on November 2.

Dr. Sean O’Leary, Vice-Chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Infectious Diseases Commission, has seen a lot of joy and enthusiasm at the clinic, “with parents who are very relieved to have their children vaccinated.” rice field.

That figure represents about 3% of the more than 28 million children aged 5-11 years who are currently being shot.

Pfizer previously reported that the vaccine was more than 90% effective against symptomatic disorders in this age group.

The White House said clinics and children’s hospitals across the country are rolling out shots. Minnesota has set up more than 1,000 locations, including the Mall of America, which manages more than 4,000 shots, officials said.

Vermont public health officials have also seen a surge in parents ready to enroll their children. According to the state health department, more than 1,100 children of that age group took the first dose. An additional 17,000 people have booked.

It may be an underestimate. These numbers only reflect bookings made through the health department.

According to Kelly Doherty, Deputy Health Commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health, the number of people infected with COVID-19 will differ in January despite increasing childhood vaccinations. It is highly possible.

The vaccine should be given twice every 3 weeks. People are not considered “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after the last dose.

“We really hope it helps reduce the number of cases,” Dowerty said, not only among children, but also for children who are more vulnerable to the virus.

Still, children are not as affected by the coronavirus as adults, but they can develop serious complications such as long COVID-19 and inflammatory syndromes that affect multiple organs. MIS-C.. The syndrome is most common in children aged 5 to 11 years.

And infectious diseases among children have been increasing in recent weeks.according to American Pediatric SocietyThe number of new pediatric cases of COVID-19 exceeds 100,000 weekly for more than 3 months.

Nearly 2 million COVID-19 cases have been reported among children aged 5 to 11 years since the pandemic began.

Side effects can be mild

It’s too early to get a complete picture of the types of side effects a child may have, but AAP’s O’Leary is because children’s doses are one-third that of people over the age of 12. It states that it can be mild: 10 micrograms vs. 30 micrograms.

“There seems to be less fever and chills in this age group than older children,” he said.

This story was originally published NBC News..