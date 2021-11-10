Diagnosis of dementia is becoming easier, cheaper and faster.

Of the estimated 55 million people with dementia worldwide, only one-quarter are officially diagnosed with dementia. There are many reasons for this. The two are permanent: many patients and clinicians mistakenly believe that dementia is also an unavoidable part of the aging-human condition and is incurable, so it is of little value to diagnose. Some people who are experiencing cognitive impairment are afraid to hear sounds that sound like brain-dead sentences, so don’t ask for help.

However, some of the reasons for not being diagnosed may change soon. During the covid-19 pandemic, many delayed consulting doctors about non-emergency conditions, and as the blockage became easier, they may begin to seek professional guidance (in addition). Evidence suggests that covid-19 itself increases the risk of dementia). In addition, expectations are rising for more effective treatments for certain types of dementia, and the unreliable, time-consuming and costly diagnostic techniques are rapidly advancing.

Dementia is usually diagnosed by testing cognitive functions such as memory. When mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which is often a precursor to dementia, is detected, patients may be referred to tests to determine which of the dozens of causes of dementia are the cause. I have. The most common is Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for 60-80% of cases.

Fear of needles

To identify Alzheimer’s disease, cerebrospinal fluid is usually extracted and a brain scan and possibly a lumbar puncture (needle to the lower spine) to measure the levels of two proteins that accumulate in the brain of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Insert) is required. Known as beta-amyloid and tau. Some patients hesitate to undergo cumbersome procedures. Scans are usually done by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to determine brain size, along with positron emission tomography (PET) scans that can measure beta-amyloid accumulation. PET and MRI scanners are expensive kits that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. For most people in the world, they are not available.

This explains the excitement in developing a simple blood test to distinguish Alzheimer’s disease from other neurodegenerative conditions. According to Serge Gautier, a professor of neurology and neurosurgery at McGill University in Montreal, one that was announced last year and is likely to be validated for daily use within 12 months is a tau morphology called p-tau217. To measure. It is known to predict Alzheimer’s disease with 96% accuracy.

It is already possible to measure the level of beta-amyloid in the blood using mass spectrometry, which detects how atoms and molecules are deflected by a magnetic field. However, it is unclear how this relates to brain levels. Considering the other two risk factors, the accuracy of the procedure increases to 94%. It is the presence of a form of the apoe gene known as APOE4 that increases age and the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease (and appears to increase vulnerability to heart disease). And covid-19). Since this can also be detected by blood tests, Dr. Gautier envisions symptomatic patients providing blood samples for simultaneous testing of both tau and APOE4.

Other approaches aim to detect asymptomatic people who develop dementia years or decades before they show obvious symptoms. George Stothart of the University of Bath in the United Kingdom leads a team that has developed a very rapid passive test that holds great promise for early detection of cognitive impairment. .. These tests use an EEG cap worn on the head to compare the EEG response with a series of images. Caps are relatively inexpensive and can be tested using a tablet computer.

take a test

Machine learning and AI, on the other hand, like other types of pencil and paper tests, are cognitive tests that tend to be culturally and educationally biased and “learning biased” (less accurate as practice improves). It enables significant improvement. Participant results). For example, Cognetivity Neurosciences, a company launched by two scholars at the University of Cambridge, is creating an “integrated cognitive assessment” that is already in place in some areas of the UK’s National Health Service. It is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Union regulators.

The Cognetivity test relies on a series of flashing images, within which several animals are embedded to identify the person under test. Only these run quickly, like the CAPTCHA test used to eliminate robots trying to log on on some websites. speed. In fact, it’s so quick that you can’t run the test remotely, but it’s done on a tablet in the memory clinic or in a doctor’s surgery. However, different do-it-yourself cognitive tests of different standards are already available online, and some of these can be important diagnostic tools.

Even before the explosive growth in AI use, scientists were able to detect evidence of dementia from how people use words. For example, a 2011 study found clear retrospective evidence of the age of 79 in the writings of Iris Murdoch, a novelist with Alzheimer’s disease who was due to die in 1999, in his 40s and 50s. IBM’s research arm, a computing giant, uses data from the Framingham Cardiac Research, which has tracked three generations of people in Massachusetts towns since 1948 and improved their knowledge of cardiovascular health. Ajay Royyuru, head of IBM’s health care and life sciences research, said studying language use by study participants changed over time to predict who would have dementia seven and a half years ago. It is also diagnosed by MCI, which says it suggests that you can use.

Such data, and the vast amount of data compiled daily on smartphones using various services such as messaging and navigation, can help enable much earlier detection of dementia. .. This may be possible with the app, but the ethics of non-consensual diagnostics and the willingness of people to use such services are separate issues. But in some way, Paola Barbarino, CEO of advocacy group Alzheimer’s Disease International, expects a “tsunami” of demand for treatment.

For healthcare systems around the world, this can all cause more problems than can be solved. The main one is the lack of proven treatments. In June, the FDA approved the first drug to treat aducanumab in Alzheimer’s disease. Monoclonal antibodies that have been shown to reduce beta-amyloid accumulation are expensive and have been mostly used to date because they hesitate to approve reimbursement if insurers are skeptical of whether they actually delay cognitive degeneration. I didn’t. But it is the first in a line of drugs that Alzheimer’s disease professionals have great expectations for.

The second difficulty is assessing when MCI needs medical intervention. As Dr. Gautier of Magill points out, mental decline is certainly part of aging. People find a way to deal with it. With blood tests and the use of AI, it is difficult to tell the difference. Still, it requires time and human intervention. This is part of the third greatest difficulty. As the world ages, the number of people with dementia will increase rapidly, reaching more than 80m by 2030 and more than 140m by 2050. The pandemic is not equipped to deal with it.