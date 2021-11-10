State data show that the immune system is weakened among nursing home staff and few have received COVID boosters.

“When the infection started in a nursing home, it was really difficult to contain it. The idea is that boosters can help,” Grabowski said.

In late September, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended boost immunization for people over the age of 65 and those living in long-term care facilities six months after the primary COVID vaccination. As of October 24, state data show that 52% of Massachusetts nursing home residents were boosted. The CDC also suggested that people working in such high-risk environments, including nursing homes, take additional shots.

The majority of Massachusetts nursing home residents and staff completed their first vaccination by late February, more than eight months ago. Recent studies suggest that weakened immunity can lead to more serious COVID cases and hospitalization, especially among already frail people.

“We are encouraging [boosters]Ruoulf, president of Hebrew Senior Life, one of Massachusetts’ largest long-term care providers, said:

In July, 84% of staff were already vaccinated, and Hebrew Senior Life Among the first Massachusetts Nursing home companies will require staff to receive the COVID vaccine by October 1. A week later, Governor Charlie Baker ordered Most nursing home workers Get a full vaccination against the coronavirus by October 10.

CDC data show Massachusetts is the second largest nursing home staff COVID vaccination after Rhode Island, with more than 96% completing two previous rounds of vaccination.

“Since February, successful efforts to provide workers and residents with this life-saving vaccine have resulted in a 73% reduction in long-term care cases and an almost 100% reduction in deaths,” the Baker administration said in a statement. I did. “

He also states that he is “actively supporting” booster shots in nursing homes using on-site mobile clinics and other services. However, the state does not require boosters at this time.

According to state data, a small number of facilities reporting new staff infections daily have grown to 12 in the state’s approximately 380 nursing homes in late October and in a few days. Resident infections remain rare.

Recent COVID-19 cases at the Plymouth Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center show that weakened immunity can expose the facility to serious outbreaks. Residents who had previously refused vaccination were temporarily hospitalized in late September and tested positive in nursing homes a few days later, according to company spokesman Tim Brown.

Since then, state data show that at least 34 residents and 27 staff have been infected and at least one resident has died.

“We believe that booster shots are a primary tool for preventing and mitigating spread, and continue to encourage fully vaccinated residents and staff to receive booster shots as soon as they qualify. “I will,” Brown said in a statement. He did not have data on the number of residents and staff who received booster shots.

Meanwhile, Dr. Asif Merchant, medical director of four nursing homes in the Metro West area, said: We’ve heard some resistance from some nursing home staff about getting booster shots.

“It’s kind of weird because they’ve already been shot twice,” he said.

A merchant who is also a partner of a company that operates 45 nursing home medical services in Massachusetts said he was telling him that some workers had enough shots. Others don’t think they need protection anymore, he said.

Many studies conclude that vaccinated people are significantly more protected from serious illnesses from COVID than those who do not have shots. Vaccinated people can still infect others with the virus, Research suggests period The places where they can infect others are shorter than those who are not vaccinated.

More and more studies also suggest that protection from the COVID vaccine diminishes over time. NS Recent research We analyzed the results of 1,197 patients admitted to COVID-19 in 18 states between March and July of this year, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Breakthrough cases of vaccines requiring hospitalization have been found to be most common in older patients with chronic medical conditions, basically the same population found in nursing homes.

And especially for those who were vaccinated with Pfizer shots, which were used primarily in nursing homes earlier this year, the study found that COVID protection from hospitalization diminished after four months.

“The writing is on the wall: we are watching Decreased vaccine efficacy “ Dr. Michael Crompas, an infectious disease specialist and hospital epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said.

Klompas said it was too early to know if booster shots would prevent COVID infections in those who received additional shots, but “consistent with everything we saw about how boosters work. I will do it. ” He supports the shot “for everyone at this point in the pandemic.”

Nursing homes in Massachusetts are taking “special precautions” to protect their population from COVID-19, said Taragregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, a trading group for nursing homes. She said staff always wear face masks and other protective equipment and are tested at least weekly. They also strongly encourage visitors to be vaccinated and regularly tested, she said.

However, Gregario said the biggest threat to the safety of today’s population is not necessarily the lack of booster shots, but the significant shortage of personnel in the industry. Nursing home managers were worried that the mandatory state and federal COVID vaccines for staff could encourage many to quit smoking. Some managers say they’ve lost some on their mandates and are worried that the boosters they need will be a turning point, but that didn’t happen.

“If you’re already understaffed, even if you’re talking about a couple of percent [quitting], But it can still have a significant impact, “said Adam Berman, president and chief executive officer of Legacy Lifecare, which includes five nursing homes. He said the company had quit a few people for the mission. Berman also said that about 25% of his staff receive boosters, but he expects that number will increase as the company offers booster clinics.

Infectious disease doctor Klompas predicted that booster shot obligations would come to nursing homes, but data do not begin to show that the number of infectious diseases is increasing due to weakened immunity at the institution.

“In public health policy,” he said, “Do you react or do you anticipate?”

