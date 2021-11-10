Watch Briefing: Maine reports 882 new cases of COVID-19, killing two more





Maine reported 882 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Wednesday as the state’s infection rate rose again. The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported on Wednesday that 3,189 children between the ages of 5 and 11 fired, an increase of 1,171 compared to Tuesday.Age The group was covered by the Pfizer vaccine last week, And schools, public health authorities, and pediatricians are competing to implement a double-dose regimen for as many school children as possible by mid-December before school holidays. Pandemics are intensifying in Maine while the state is increasing vaccination. The 7-day average for new cases daily on Wednesday was 546.9, 473.4 a week ago and 498.7 a month ago. The peak of Maine, which has seen a surge in autumn so far, is about 600 per day in early October. Nationally, the 7-day average of new daily cases has risen from about 71,000 a week ago to about 73,000 today. However, 73,000 cases are below the peak of about 180,000 cases per day in early September. According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Maine has the 18th highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with 38.1 cases per 100,000 population, an average of 7 days.The national average on Wednesday was 23 cases per 100,000 population Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 109,592 cases of COVID-19, killing 1,217 people. Maine Secretary of Health and Welfare Jeanne Lambreux and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, will explain to the media today at 2:00 pm. Hospitalizations increased again on Wednesday, with 225 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, 69 for critical care and 29 for mechanical ventilation. According to hospitals and state officials, most people who are ill enough to be hospitalized, especially critical care patients, are not completely vaccinated. Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 Incident Commander of Northern Light Health, the parent organization of the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland, said the hospital treats many COVID-19 patients from rural Maine. He said hospitalization was still a concern. “If you’re not vigilant,” Jarvis said, “I’m facing a harsh winter,” by refusing to take public health precautions, such as wearing a mask indoors, without vaccination. Said. Pediatric shots are provided primarily at pharmacies and independent community clinics coordinated by medical systems such as Maine Health, Northern Light Health, and InterMed. But soon, school-based clinics will be “armed with shots.” Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Maine Health, said the healthcare system is planning dozens of school-based clinics. Most clinics didn’t start this week because they needed time to plan what to expect from the vaccine, answer questions, and educate their parents, Mills said. More than 170 parents attended the Zoom Conference on the November 17th Clinic at Maine Health at Great Falls Elementary School in Goham. “It will be bigger next week,” Mills said. “These clinics are the most efficient way to get children vaccinated.” Andrew Sousier, a spokesman for Northern Light, said Northern Light Health, the parent organization of the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland, hosted clinics primarily in 18 school districts in southern Maine. Said that. He said the Penobscot Community Health Center will organize a school clinic in the Bangor area. Most clinics start next week, but Scaborow’s school is hosting a series of clinics this week for children aged 5-11. This story will be updated. ” Previous Kennebeck Valley Boys & Girls Club Celebrate Project Milestones Next ”

