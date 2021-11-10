The CDC warns that measles has become a new global threat after 22 million babies missed the vaccine during a pandemic.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known and still kills more than 60,000 people annually, primarily infants. But by 2000 it killed more than one million people a year.
The CDC said Wednesday that reported measles cases declined in 2020 after a global resurgence between 2017 and 2019, but millions of children missed the vaccine due to a pandemic. , The decrease in the number of reports may not always be good news. “But the massive and destructive measles outbreak in 2020 suggests that measles transmission was underreported,” the CDC team wrote in the MMWR, a weekly report of the authorities on death and illness. rice field.
“More than 22 million babies missed the first dose of measles vaccine, 3 million more than in 2019, the largest annual increase in more than 20 years,” said the CDC.
“Although the number of reported measles cases decreased in 2020, it shows that calmness is likely to be seen before the storm, as the risk of outbreaks continues to increase worldwide.” Dr. Kate O’Brien, Director of Immunization Vaccine Biology, said. Said in a statement at the World Health Organization. “It is important for countries to vaccinate COVID-19 as soon as possible, but this requires new resources to avoid sacrificing essential immune programs. Protecting and strengthening regular immunity You have to. Otherwise, you risk trading one fatal illness. For another. “
The CDC and WHO warn that pandemics are damaging regular childhood vaccination programs.
“Detection and diagnosis of a large number of unvaccinated children, measles outbreaks, and diseases diverted to support the COVID-19 response could lead to measles-related deaths and serious complications in children. It’s a boost, “Dr. Kevin Cain, CDC’s Global Immunity Director, said in a statement. “We now act to strengthen disease surveillance systems, fill immune gaps, prevent the development of deadly measles, and other vaccines before travel and trade return to pre-pandemic levels. The risk of preventable illness needs to be reduced. “
The CDC estimates that a measles vaccination program will prevent more than 31 million deaths annually.
“Even before the pandemic, we see that even small pockets of measles with low immunity can contribute to unprecedented outbreaks, including in countries where the disease was thought to have been eradicated. And now, COVID-19 is widening the coverage gap at our own pace, said Ephrem Tekkle Lemango, UNICEF’s Associate Director for Immunization, in a statement: “Still increasing cases. I don’t see measles, but measles is simply too contagious. If you don’t take action, gaps will occur and many children will be exposed to preventable but fatal illnesses. ” He added.
