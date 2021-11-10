The CDC warns that measles has become a new global threat after 22 million babies missed the vaccine during a pandemic.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known and still kills more than 60,000 people annually, primarily infants. But by 2000 it killed more than one million people a year.

The CDC said Wednesday that reported measles cases declined in 2020 after a global resurgence between 2017 and 2019, but millions of children missed the vaccine due to a pandemic. , The decrease in the number of reports may not always be good news. “But the massive and destructive measles outbreak in 2020 suggests that measles transmission was underreported,” the CDC team wrote in the MMWR, a weekly report of the authorities on death and illness. rice field.

“More than 22 million babies missed the first dose of measles vaccine, 3 million more than in 2019, the largest annual increase in more than 20 years,” said the CDC.

“Although the number of reported measles cases decreased in 2020, it shows that calmness is likely to be seen before the storm, as the risk of outbreaks continues to increase worldwide.” Dr. Kate O’Brien, Director of Immunization Vaccine Biology, said. Said in a statement at the World Health Organization. “It is important for countries to vaccinate COVID-19 as soon as possible, but this requires new resources to avoid sacrificing essential immune programs. Protecting and strengthening regular immunity You have to. Otherwise, you risk trading one fatal illness. For another. “