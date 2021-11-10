Health
10 new COVID-19 cases in London on Wednesday, no deaths
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London continues to decline, with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting 89 active cases in the region in mid-August. It is the least since.
The health unit posted 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no additional deaths. The latest count comes on Tuesday when 506 people were tested for the virus at the Curling Heights Assessment Center.
The 7-day moving average for the daily case is flat at 10.
The London Health Sciences Center says they are caring for nine patients with COVID-19, one more than reported on Tuesday. Of these, less than five are receiving critical care.
No more than 5 staff are quarantined with a positive virus test.
This concludes the outbreak of COVID-19 at Wilberforce Public School in Lucan Bidalf, declared on October 28. Middlesex-There are no active outbreaks in London’s public schools and child care centers.
The area is approaching a 90% vaccination rate
According to MLHU, as of November 6, 798,701 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given to eligible individuals.
For people over the age of 12, 89.5% are vaccinated once and 86.2% are fully vaccinated.
People between the ages of 18 and 24 are 78.9% vaccinated and are still chasing the rest of the population.
For more information on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit MLHU. Website..
COVID-19 inside and outside the region
Southwestern Public Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with no deaths. There are 131 proceedings in progress in the region, including 37 in Woodstock, 27 in Islemer and 16 in Bayham.
Huron Perth Public Health posted three new cases on Wednesday with no deaths. There are 43 active cases in this area.
Meanwhile, Ontario reported 454 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a 7-day average of daily cases rising to 503. The moving average was 379 a week ago.
Nine more deaths were reported throughout the state. Currently, there are 136 patients receiving COVID-19 treatment in the intensive care unit.
