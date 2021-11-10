Fatty Acids in Palm Oil Related to Cancer Spread | Cancer





Scientists have shown how fatty acids in palm oil promote the spread of cancer in studies that may pave the way for new treatments. Studies in mice have found that palmitic acid promotes the metastasis of cancer in the mouth and skin. In the future, this process may be subject to drugs or a carefully designed diet plan, but the team behind the work is against patients eating in the absence of clinical trials. I warned you. “Palmitic acid has a very special one that is a very strong promoter of metastasis,” said Professor Salvador Azna Benita of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (IRB) in Barcelona. “I think it’s too early to determine what type of diet a patient with metastatic cancer can eat to delay the metastatic process.” This study provides new evidence that diets can be used to enhance existing cancer treatments because certain nutrients are disproportionately dependent on tumor cells or are required at critical stages such as metastasis. add. Studies built on previous studies by the same team have the ability to spread within a tumor by leaving a small portion of the cells out of the tumor and reaching other organs, colonizing them. It shows that. These specialized cancer cells appear to be particularly dependent on fatty acids, which the latest research has narrowed down to palmitic acid. Palmitic acid is found not only in palm oil, but also in various foods such as butter and olive oil. Research published in NatureFound that supplementing the mouse diet with palmitic acid was likely to spread cancer of the mouth and skin. Other fatty acids called oleic acid and linoleic acid (omega-9 and omega-6 fats in foods such as olive oil and flax) did not show the same effect. Neither of the fatty acids tested increased the risk of developing cancer in the first place. This study suggests that exposure to palmitic acid causes changes in the functioning of genes in cancer cells, allowing them to sense and consume fatty acids more efficiently. The presence of palmitic acid also appeared to be able to send cancer cells into a “regenerated state” and form a signaling network across tumors. This is known to be an important step towards proliferation. Cancer metastasis remains the leading cause of death in cancer patients, and the vast majority of people with metastatic cancer can only be treated and cannot be cured. By understanding the cancer cells needed to make this leap, scientists are also identifying ways to block the process and planning clinical trials of proteins that block the tumor’s response to palmitic acid. “This is a much more realistic approach from a practical therapeutic point of view, and it doesn’t depend on whether the patient likes Nutella or pizza,” said Azner Benita. “Playing on a diet is very complicated.” Professor Gregory Hanon, cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute said: “This is a rigorous and comprehensive study that suggests that exposure to the main components of palm oil permanently alters the behavior of cancer cells, facilitating the progression from local to potentially fatal metastatic disease. Given the widespread use of palm oil as an ingredient in processed foods, this study provides a strong incentive to further study how dietary choices affect the risk of tumor progression. “ Helen Rippon, Chief Executive Officer of Worldwide Cancer Research, said: Metastases are estimated to be responsible for 90% of all cancer deaths. This kills about 9 million people annually worldwide. Learning more about what spreads cancer and, importantly, how to stop it is a step forward in reducing these numbers. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/nov/10/fatty-acid-found-in-palm-oil-linked-to-spread-of-cancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

