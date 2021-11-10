Health
Dental clinic for patients suffering from the "disastrous" of dentistry
November 10, 2021
Patients who have endured “unbearable” toothaches for months because they couldn’t find an NHS dentist were helped at a free emergency clinic.
Charity Dentide stayed in Bury St Edmunds today on November 10th to alleviate the “disastrousness” of toothache in those who cannot be treated elsewhere.
Activists have fought for better dental offerings in Suffolk, where some people have been expelled from the county for NHS care.
Kelly Smith, 32, from Setford, contacted at least 20 dental clinics, including Setford, Cambridge, Newmarket, and Haverhill, and said he couldn’t register as an NHS dentist.
“I want to go everywhere to get the help I need,” said Mrs. Smith, four full-time mothers who attended West Road Church’s free dentide clinic. ..
She said she could see an emergency dentist pull out a tooth in Cambridge about six months ago, but appeared at the Bury St Edmunds Clinic because of “unbearable pain” in another tooth.
She said, “The pain is really terrible. I couldn’t do anything. I also have four children and it’s hard to take care of them depending on how much pain they have. I’m on painkillers. I’m sick of it .. “
Mrs. Smith, who spoke to us before receiving treatment, said she was in pain that had plagued her for months and did not know how long she had managed.
She said she was removed from the list as an NHS dental patient during Covid.
Paul, who asked not to include his name, had his teeth pulled out at the Dentide Clinic.
Paul, who couldn’t even hire an NHS dentist, said he had endured a toothache for three months.
“I’ve been eating on the other side for the past three months, and so are all the headaches that come with it.”
The Dentaid Clinic was funded by Denplan, which is part of Simply health, and its clinicians volunteered in mobile dental units alongside regular Dentaid volunteers.
Dentaid is active in more than 70 countries and offers outreach dental care to people who are struggling to get treatment, such as the homeless, the vulnerable and the fishing community, but came to Bury St Edmunds. This was the first time for me.
“Following recent media coverage, we noticed the following: Bury St Edmunds people struggle to access dental care This is causing unnecessary misery for people with untreated toothaches, “said Andy Evans, CEO of Dentide.
Dentide’s communications director, Jill Harding, said it was “very rare” for Dentide to need to visit a town like Bury St Edmunds.
“For the time being, I’m here to fill the supply gap,” she said. “I don’t want people living with untreated toothaches or feeling that they have to use painkillers for long periods of time or pull out their teeth.”
Ms. Harding believes she will see at least 30 patients a day, and some have been asked to attend the Morton Hall Community Center tomorrow.
Some appeared at 8:15 am today, when the clinic didn’t start until 10 am.
“The response from the patients was excellent and I am very grateful,” said Harding.
The charity’s mobile dental unit offers free oral cancer screening, dental advice, filling and tooth extraction.
Tomorrow, November 11th, from 10am to 4pm, there will be a clinic at the Morton Community Center in Bury St Edmunds. People are encouraged to stand up and wait to be seen without the need for reservations. Everyone is triaged to assess the level of their needs.
Dentide is currently seeking funding to return to Bury St Edmunds to help more people next year.
For more information on charity See here..
