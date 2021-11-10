Health
Herbs and spices may help lower blood pressure
Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have found that 6.5 grams of food is associated with a reduction in high blood pressure after 4 weeks.
A study from Pennsylvania State University found that seasoning foods with plenty of herbs and spices can help lower blood pressure (BP).
“Adding herbs and spices to foods adds flavor without adding extra sodium, sugar, or saturated fat,” Penny Chris Etherton, a professor of nutrition at Evan Pew University, said in a statement. It’s a great way to do it. ” “Going one step further, adding these seasonings to foods that are really good for you, such as fruits and vegetables, could give you even more health benefits by consuming that extra produce. I have.”
Researchers have found that 6.5 grams (about 1.3 teaspoons) of seasoned foods containing herbs and spices daily are associated with lowering blood pressure after 4 weeks. They also found that after eating a diet containing high doses of herbs and spices, individuals had lower systolic blood pressure than after eating a medium dose diet.
Individuals also had lower diastolic blood pressure after a high-dose herb and spice diet than after a low-dose diet.
Individuals can improve blood pressure by reducing the amount of salt added to their diet and replacing it with other seasonings, but it is unclear whether herbs and spices provide other health benefits.
The controlled feeding study included 71 individuals with risk factors for heart disease. Each ate a different diet: low (0.5 grams daily), medium (3.2 grams), high (6.5 grams) herbs and spices. They received meals in a random order for four weeks, with a two-week break between each.
Blood samples were taken from individuals at the beginning of the study and after each meal period.
The three diets were based on the average American diet, but three different doses of herbs and spices were added.
The dose contains a blend of 24 herbs and spices, including basil, cinnamon, thyme and turmeric, designed to stimulate the way individuals use different seasonings throughout the day.
“We didn’t reduce sodium or increase fruits and vegetables, we just added herbs and spices. The next question is, how good would the results be if we changed our diet these ways? I will, “said Chris Etherton.
Researchers may find that additional studies designed to incorporate herbs and spices into healthy eating patterns with low sugar, salt, and solid fat additions can help guide future dietary recommendations. He said he had sex.
The results of the study are American Journal of Clinical Nutrition..
