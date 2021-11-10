A study from Pennsylvania State University found that seasoning foods with plenty of herbs and spices can help lower blood pressure (BP).

“Adding herbs and spices to foods adds flavor without adding extra sodium, sugar, or saturated fat,” Penny Chris Etherton, a professor of nutrition at Evan Pew University, said in a statement. It’s a great way to do it. ” “Going one step further, adding these seasonings to foods that are really good for you, such as fruits and vegetables, could give you even more health benefits by consuming that extra produce. I have.”

Researchers have found that 6.5 grams (about 1.3 teaspoons) of seasoned foods containing herbs and spices daily are associated with lowering blood pressure after 4 weeks. They also found that after eating a diet containing high doses of herbs and spices, individuals had lower systolic blood pressure than after eating a medium dose diet.

Individuals also had lower diastolic blood pressure after a high-dose herb and spice diet than after a low-dose diet.

Individuals can improve blood pressure by reducing the amount of salt added to their diet and replacing it with other seasonings, but it is unclear whether herbs and spices provide other health benefits.

The controlled feeding study included 71 individuals with risk factors for heart disease. Each ate a different diet: low (0.5 grams daily), medium (3.2 grams), high (6.5 grams) herbs and spices. They received meals in a random order for four weeks, with a two-week break between each.

Blood samples were taken from individuals at the beginning of the study and after each meal period.

The three diets were based on the average American diet, but three different doses of herbs and spices were added.