How COVID sprinkles chaos in the brain

“Brain fog” is not a formal medical description. However, it properly explains that it cannot be clearly considered that it can manifest itself in multiple sclerosis, cancer, or chronic fatigue. This condition has recently grabbed a headline because of reports that it is afflicting people recovering from COVID-19.

The brain-related symptoms of COVID go beyond mere mental ambiguity. They range from headaches, anxiety, depression, hallucinations, and vibrant dreams, not to mention the well-known sensory and taste abnormalities. Strokes and seizures are also included in the list. In one study Over 80% of COVID patients Encountered neurological complications.

The mystery of how the virus invades and inhabits the protected no-fly zone of the brain has been thoroughly investigated.At the 50th Annual General Meeting of Japan Neuroscience Society, Or SFN (held in virtual form this month after the 2020 pandemic hiatus), a series of unpublished research reports document aspects of complete trekking in the brain of the SARS-COV-2 virus that causes COVID. doing. Cellular Osmosis, Dispersion between Brain Regions, Destruction of Nerve Function.

Researchers are confused when trying to find an entry point for a virus into nerve cells. The surface of these cells appears to lack the molecular anchor points needed for forced invasion into the cells (for example, those found in lung cells). .. Another possible means of intrusion It was flagged in a study presented at Science last year. It has been shown that the receptor NRP1, which is present in both brain and olfactory tract neurons, binds to an enzyme on the surface of these cells called furin that allows the passage of the virus.

Still, the question remained: is this the preferred route to the cell? At the SFN 2021 press conference All Indian Institute of Medical Science-Patna Computer analysis of gene and protein data showing the presence of NRP1 and furin in cells of several brain regions, especially the hippocampus, major memory and learning sites, has been reported.

Another portal may be located in the peripheral nervous system, which transmits sensory and motor impulses from muscles, organs, and skin to the brain and spinal cord. Jonathan JoyceA doctoral student in the laboratories of Andrea Bartke Virginia Institute of Technology and State University, how his research team infected mice with the SARS-COV-2 virus and viral RNA (instructions to make proteins) I explained that I found the viral protein. The virus itself remained in a cluster of peripheral nerves that was not previously considered a possible entry point. From these groups of nerves, connections have spread to different areas of the brain. “These pathways may be used by SARS-COV-2 to invade the brain,” Joyce said, helping to explain the nerve pain and tingling experienced by some COVID patients. He added that there is a possibility.

There has never been a consensus on exactly what happens during the invasion of the virus into the brain. Walter J. ColossetsAt another SFN 2021 press event, the director of the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke said conclusive evidence of SARS-COV-2 infected neurons was “controversial.”

“As a director of NIH, I would probably say I have to punt and see how the evidence comes out in the end,” Colossets said. Other researchers have found that the neurological symptoms of COVID can be caused by inflammation, leakage of the blood-brain barrier, or infection and death of mucosal cells inside the nose, leading to death of nearby neurons. Suggests.

Yet another question that has attracted the attention of some laboratories is where does the virus go when it enters the brain? John H. MorrisonThe director of the Primate Research Institute, a professor of neurology at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine, described his group’s study of virus dispersal. In their study, rhesus monkeys, including a subgroup of diabetes, were infected with SARS-CoV-2. A week later, researchers found traces of the virus (proteins and genetics) that had spread to several areas of the cerebral cortex, especially in diabetic animals. The team also discovered that inflammation of the olfactory cortex occurred at the same time as the death of neurons. “Direct input [of the virus] Infections of the sensory system, productive neuronal infections, and transport to multiple brain regions can be responsible for the neurological complications of COVID-19, “says Morrison. One of the areas where the virus was present in diabetic monkeys was the entorhinal cortex, which Morrison calls “the single most vulnerable brain area to Alzheimer’s disease.” Therefore, the presence of the virus can lead to mild cognitive impairment and dementia. “

Another study explores the effects of COVID on brain function. EEG measurements performed by several Canadian institutions (Lotman Institute, McMaster University, University of Toronto, Sunnybrook Institute) reveal that even mild COVID cases can lead to altered brain activity. I did. The researchers examined 42 people who tested positive and were quarantined at home and compared them to 14 other people who had flu-like symptoms but had a negative COVID test.

Combined measurements of EEG intensity were lower in the COVID group than in control participants when evaluated after 4 months on average. Some of the abnormal signaling resolved in 8 months in people tested positive for COVID. However, the group as a whole was still low in some measurements. The combination of COVID and social distance may have protracted results. “The direct effects of COVID on EEG power are similar to those seen when diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment that can develop into Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia,” he said. Allison B. Secular, Senior Scientist at Rodman Institute. “Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone with COVID will have Alzheimer’s disease, but further research is done to determine if the direct effects of COVID on the brain also increase the risk of dementia. Certainly you need to do. “

Various findings track how the virus invades the brain, but also leave a set of open problems. Rita Barris-GordonHe moderated one of the SFN press conferences and helped organize it, but was not involved in the study, which said, “In understanding how this virus affects the central nervous system. It shows the tremendous progress that has been made over the last 20 months. ” She also said that the duration of the infection, the duration of the neurological and psychiatric symptoms of COVID, and whether the damage caused could increase the risk of dementia and other complications. Emphasizes many unanswered questions. Balice-Gordon is CEO of Muna Therapeutics, which develops treatments.

Pandemics raise the prospect of growing collaboration between virologists and neuroscientists. Recall that despite the blood-brain barrier, the brain is by no means inaccessible. Coxsackievirus, polio, chickenpox, Epstein-Barr, adenovirus, etc. can invade brain cells. Adenovirus is also used to perform gene therapy in organs. Understanding the unique ways in which viruses can invade and cause havoc can become increasingly interesting. “This is a big problem,” says Morrison. “And I think this will actually be the main area of ​​research for Society for Neuroscience members.” The integration of the two areas has just begun. Neurovirology may take place at future SFN conferences in parallel with sessions on long-term memory, synapses, and glia.