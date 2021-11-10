Does California need to worry about another winter COVID-19 surge?

Concerns continue that California may see a resurgence of COVID-19 over the coming weeks and months.

What it looks like and how serious it will end up remains an open question.

Officials and experts in California Severe height last winter This overloaded the hospital with COVID-19 patients and killed tens of thousands throughout the state. This is mainly because many residents have already been vaccinated.

However, the surge in cases during the winter, when temperatures drop and the holiday calendar fills up, can tempt residents to travel and interact without proper precautions remains a reality. Possibility.

Dr. Thomas Aragon, California’s Director of Public Health and State Public Health Officer, said: Monday’s statement.

This is our current breakdown.

What are your concerns about entering winter vacation?

Health officials have warned of a new potential increase in COVID-19 cases in California, as it could occur in older people who fired last winter and have not been boosted. To see their immunity weakenThe risk of infection and hospitalization increases, and as people approach cool weather and holidays, they gather indoors.

Demand for booster shots is lower than California’s expectations. And each infected Californian is spreading the coronavirus to more and more people.

Computer model as of Saturday Estimated On average, all infected Californians spread the virus to 0.96 others. When that number exceeds 1, the pandemic is ready for further expansion.

Authorities hope that strict vaccination requirements in some of California’s most populous areas will help delay the spread of winter cases. In los Angeles New city rules Generally, entering venues such as indoor restaurants, gyms, cinemas, hair salons, and nail salons requires patrons to show proof of complete vaccination, which came into effect on Monday. Not forced Until Thanksgiving is over.

How is the situation on the ground?

Throughout the state, infectious diseases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have leveled off following a few months of decline.

However, in some areas with low vaccination rates, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased significantly since mid-October. 35% in San Bernardino County and 27% in Fresno County. Even in Orange County, which has a relatively high vaccination rate, hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 29% over the same period.

San Joaquin Valley reports the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state. For every 100,000 inhabitants, 25 are hospitalized in the area with COVID-19, 15 per 100,000 in rural Northern California, 14 in the Sacramento area, and 8 in Southern California. There are four people in the San Francisco Bay Area.

A few Expert More than 5 say they are concerned.

In Southern California, San Bernardino and Riverside counties report the worst hospitalization rates per 100,000 inhabitants, 15 and 10, respectively. San Diego County has 8 counties, Orange County has 7 counties, Los Angeles County has 6 counties, and Ventura County has 4 counties.

How does it compare to 2020?

On November 8, 2020, the state of California reported an average of 6,200 new coronavirus cases per day over a seven-day period. A month later, the state reported 26,000 new cases a day. By early January, that number exceeded 45,000. Daily reported case loads did not consistently fall below 10,000 until mid-February.

The current case rate is currently about the same as last year. For the seven days ending Monday, California reported 5,720 new cases of coronavirus daily. According to the data Edited by the Times.

Is California Vaccinated?

Nearly 62% of Californians are fully vaccinated.

However, there are millions of state-wide inhabitants who are poorly protected against the coronavirus. Given the evidence that vaccine immunity can decline over time, authorities emphasize that it is important for all qualified individuals, especially those at high risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms. To get a booster shot..

Unvaccinated Californians continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Status data display.. Unvaccinated people are about 7 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19, about 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 18 times more likely to die than those who are vaccinated. Become.

What is a national image?

The largest concentration of coronavirus extends from Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming and further south via Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona.

Low vaccination rates, such as Wyoming, where only 44.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, have the highest cases in the United States, as do some states with vaccination rates similar to 61.9% in California. Seen in the rate. Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, said Mexico accounted for 62.6% and Minnesota 61.6%.

“Even in well-vaccinated areas like New Hampshire and Vermont, like Alaska, you can see how these northernmost layers of the county are beginning to develop outbreaks and more transmission. “Razaford said. soon At the University of California San Francisco Forum.

That’s why Colorado, New Mexico and Minnesota may have warned of future signs of California, Rutherford said. These three states have three times the weekly coronavirus infection rates that California currently reports. Wyoming is more than 3.5 times worse than California.

In comparison, LA, Orange, and Ventura counties are doing well, Rutherford said. But he warned that there were fairly high levels of cases in the San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

All of these factors suggest that unvaccinated people, including children aged 5 to 11 who just qualified last week, need to get shots, Rutherford said.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 still need to be immunized. NS study Published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Said COVID-19 survivors who remained unvaccinated 5 times Compared to fully vaccinated people who have never been infected, they are more likely to develop a new coronavirus infection.