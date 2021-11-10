Two more mainners died and 882 cases of coronavirus were reported throughout the state.





Two more Mainers died while health officials reported another 882 cases of coronavirus across the state on Wednesday. According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine is 109,592, according to a report Wednesday.Because it is 108,710 on Tuesday.. Of these, 78,204 were confirmed to be positive, and 31,388 were classified as “potential cases,” the Main CDC reported. Men and women in their 70s and 80s in Hancock and York counties were infected with the virus, killing 1,217 people across the state. The number of cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the last 14 days across the state is 7,213. This is an estimate of the number of currently active cases in the state. Because the main CDC no longer tracks recovery in all patients.. It has increased from 6,861 on Tuesday. The new state-wide case rate on Wednesday was 6.59 cases per 10,000 residents, with a total state-wide case rate of 818.83. The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in Maine was 546.9, up from 514.1 the day before, 473.4 a week ago, and 498.7 a month ago. The average peaked at 625.3 on January 14. Most cases have been detected in mainners under the age of 20, but mainners over the age of 80 make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths have been recorded in men. So far, 2,903 mainners have been hospitalized with COVID-19. New coronavirus.. Of these, 225 are currently hospitalized, 69 are on critical care and 29 are on ventilator. Overall, 50 out of 366 critical care beds and 208 out of 305 ventilators are available. The total state-wide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 21.69 patients per 10,000 inhabitants. Androscogin (11,573), Aroostook (4,337), Cumberland (22,820), Franklin (2,605), Hancock (3,158), Kennebec (10,641), Knox (2,203), Lincoln (1,939), Oxford (5,647), Penobscot (12,806), Piscataquis (1,381), Sagadahoc (2,177), Somerset (4,890), Wald (2,638), Washington (2,099), York (18,677) counties. Information on where additional cases were reported was not immediately available. An additional 5,060 vaccinations have been given in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 947,687 Maine were fully vaccinated, accounting for about 74 percent of eligible Maine states, according to the Maine CDC. New Hampshire reported 390 new cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday. Vermont reported 169 new cases and 3 deaths, and Massachusetts reported 1,539 new cases and 24 deaths. As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus affected 46,707,838 people and killed 757,745 in all 50 states in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands, according to Johns Hopkins University. .. medicine. More articles from BDN

