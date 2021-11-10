Cats can mentally map your location with their ears





A new study from Japan found that stationary cats can track their owner’s location using voice cues, specifically their owner’s voice.

Saho Takagi, the lead author of the study and a PhD student at Kyoto University, said he was always interested in the hearing abilities of cats. She’s a cat everywhere, but she said her favorite part was their ears. Cats have sensitive ears and can move in different directions.

“When I saw a cat with only one ear leaning back and listening to the sound behind it, I felt that the cat must be thinking a lot from that sound,” Takagi said in an email to CNN. Stated. “This time, I checked whether the owner’s position was spatially mapped from the sound.”

This study, conducted at home and in a cat cafe, used speakers that recorded the owner saying the cat’s name to see how the cat reacts to the owner’s voice without visual clues. I observed it. Researchers have moved away from the cat’s field of vision to see how the cat reacts to sound, especially when the owner’s voice appears to be teleporting from one location to another. The speakers are placed apart from each other. Another group of non-ethological experts evaluated the level of surprise in cats on a scale of 0 to 4 based on behaviors such as ear and head movements.

The study concluded that the study cat was surprised when its owner appeared to be “transporting” from one location to another. The results of this study provide evidence of cats’ cognition of social space. In other words, cats can mentally imagine where others are through sound-like clues. “It is generally believed that cats are not as interested in their owners as dogs, but it turns out that they were a mental expression of their invisible existence,” Takagi said. The cat’s mind can be complicated (in one or more ways) Other animals such as vervet monkeys and meerkats also show this sensation. Studies show that this ability to create mental images based on sound and other stimuli shows complex thinking. This ability is especially important for animals that need to hunt for prey in poor visibility. “This is the ability that underlies creativity and imagination,” Takagi said. “Cats are thought to have a deeper heart than they think.” Ingrid Johnson, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant Basically a cat , Cats said they can feel attached to humans-especially when they are old. She said some older cats suffer and wake up when they can’t see or hear their owners. “This is a great example of raising our expectations for cats a bit and understanding that they have the ability to have that bond in that relationship that will actually comfort their people,” Johnson says. I did. Studies show that cats can also distinguish between cats Voices of owners and strangers , And they can recognize Emotional sound .. “Cats spend most of their time sleeping, and people often think it’s good for cats to just sleep,” Takagi said. “But the cat … may be thinking a lot.” Our cat friends may be more perceptual and hear more than we give them credit. Whether they choose to listen to you is another story (or study).

