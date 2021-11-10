The White House says a campaign to vaccinate children to get a “very strong start”

Washington (AP) — A campaign to vaccinate elementary school children in the United States has made a strong start, health officials said Wednesday, but experts show signs that it’s difficult to maintain initial momentum. Say there is.

According to the White House, about 900,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of qualification, giving them a first glimpse into the pace of school-age vaccination campaigns. I can do it.

“We got off to a very strong start,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Seients said in a briefing with reporters.

The final permission for the shot was granted by federal regulators on November 2, and the first dose to the child began the next day at several locations.

The estimated increase in vaccinations for elementary school children looks similar to the jump seen in May when adolescents aged 12 to 15 were targeted for shooting.

Currently, nearly 20,000 pharmacies, clinics and clinics are administering doses to young children, and the Biden administration estimates that more than 900,000 doses will be given to children by the end of Wednesday. doing. In addition, about 700,000 initial reservations are planned for the next few days.

Currently, approximately 28 million people aged 5 to 11 years are eligible for the low-dose Pfizer vaccine. Children who receive the first of the two vaccinations by the end of next week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

The government encourages schools to host vaccine clinics on the premises to make it easier for children to get injections. The White House also requires schools to share information from “trustworthy messengers” such as doctors and public health authorities to combat false information about vaccines.

The first surge in demand for vaccination was expected by parents who were waiting for the opportunity to protect their young children, especially before vacation.

Due to the high demand for pediatric vaccines in Cabell County, West Virginia, local health authorities have begun to set up vaccination clinics in all public junior high schools in the county. A spokesman for the county health department said there were several vaccine lines in the first few days after approval for children aged 5 to 11 years, but the situation has slowed since then.

Nationally, demand can begin to recede in just a few weeks, some experts say. They suggest that poll data suggest that only a small percentage of parents plan to take shots of their children immediately, with children aged 12 to 15 taking shots. We believe that trends will emerge as they did earlier this year when they were allowed to do so.

In the first week after the vaccine for that age group was approved in May, the number of adolescents receiving their first injection increased by about 900,000, according to a review of federal data from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The following week it rose further to 1.6 million.

“There was the first burst,” said Shannon Stokley of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the numbers then steadily declined for several months, surged in delta variants, and were temporarily suspended in early August as parents prepared to send their children back to school.

Since then, adolescent vaccinations have been fairly flagged, with only 32,000 first vaccinated last week. Only about half of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years are fully vaccinated, compared to 70% of adults.

Except for school vaccination requirements, infant vaccination rates are unlikely to be as high as those found in adults and adolescents, according to some experts.

Part of the reason, they said, is that while COVID-19 is more dangerous to adults, especially the elderly, it is far less likely to cause serious illness or death in children.

Stokley, Deputy Director of Immunization Services at the CDC, said:

However, according to CDC data, more than 2 million COVID cases have been reported in children aged 5 to 11 years in the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic, and 66 people have died in the past year. “There’s a lot to do to tell parents why it’s important for their children to be vaccinated,” she said.

Efforts to vaccinate young children are still increasing, and new clinics are online, according to Zyentz. Government officials said he expects the number of children to be vaccinated to continue to grow in the coming days and weeks.

“We are just getting started,” he said.

Earlier this year, the White House set a July 4 goal and failed to meet the goal of vaccination of at least a certain percentage of US adults. Authorities have not announced similar goals for children.

Dr. Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, called for reassurance of the new number and said the rollout seems to be on track. However, she said that lower doses and different vials than older children require more steps to deploy and delay the availability of vaccines to providers in some states. ..

Initial data from some regions show that black children lag behind whites in taking their first dose, which said beer raises concerns.

“It’s very important to make vaccines readily available in different locations,” Beer said.

Stobbe reported from New York. Anthony Izaguirre of Tallahassee, Florida and Lindsey Tanner of Three Oaks, Michigan contributed to this report.