Kid COVID-19 Shots Arrive in Jackson County – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Latest News

Vaccines for ages 5-11 are now available

The Jackson County Public Health Service announced Tuesday night that local COVID-19 vaccine providers have begun receiving vaccinations for children aged 5-11.

Vaccines recently approved for that age group include one-third of the dose given to people over the age of 12, but studies show that they are nearly 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 in young children. is.

Parents and guardians can contact their pediatrician, primary care provider, or pharmacist to ask if they will be vaccinated and when to start booking.

According to the Jackson County Public Health Service, not all health providers are vaccinated for children and some are not ready to start vaccination immediately.

Jackson County Public Health is one of the providers of vaccines for young people aged 5-11. Parents and guardians can make a reservation by calling 541-774-8209.

Due to the increased call volume, the Jackson County Public Health Service may not be able to answer the call immediately.

“We are encouraged by how enthusiastic parents and guardians are in immunizing their children. Nevertheless, parents and guardians when providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children Please be patient, “said the Jackson County Public Health Department in a press release.

Jackson County Public Health continues to work with other COVID-19 vaccine providers to increase the availability of pediatric doses. Approved COVID-19 vaccine providers have placed orders directly with the Oregon Department of Health or submitted requests to the Asante Pfizer Hub or Jackson County Public Health.

In addition to COVID-19 shots for children 5-11 years and people over 12 years, Jackson County Public Health has influenza vaccination and immunity to other infectious diseases.

Jackson County Public Health is 140 S. Holly St in Medford. It is in. Business hours are Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM, and lunch is closed from noon to 1 PM. The department will be closed on government-supervised holidays.

Health officials in Jackson County have stated that COVID-19 tends to be milder in children than in adults, but children are still very ill, hospitalized, suffering short- and long-term health effects, and fatal complications. He said he could suffer from.

Children with an underlying disorder are at increased risk of serious illness. Children infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 have serious complications such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is a condition in which various body parts such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and digestive organs are inflamed. You may develop the disease. ..

Children can spread the virus to others. Immunization of young people helps protect families, including siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and vulnerable families who are at high risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19. Vaccination also helps slow the spread of the virus in the community, health officials said.

“Vaccination of children over the age of 5 allows them to go to school and safely participate in sports, playdates and other group activities,” said the Jackson County Public Health Service. increase.

The Josephine County Public Health Service announced on Wednesday that it would receive all requested pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine and distribute it to local health care providers over the next few days.

Parents and guardians in Josephine County can call their healthcare provider, pharmacy, or Josephine County Public Health COVID-19 Call Center (541-916-7030) to book a child between the ages of 5 and 11. Health officials in Josephine County are asking parents and guardians to wait patiently as their care providers make appointments to administer the vaccine.

The call center number can also be used to ask questions about vaccines, schedule COVID-19 tests, and schedule vaccination appointments for other ages.

Vaccines for children and adults are available every Wednesday at Josephine County Fairgrounds on Grants Pass’s 1451 Fairgrounds Road from noon to 6 pm. The clinic will continue until the end of the year if needed until 2022. Vaccines are always free.

visit co.josephine.or.us/COVID19 Schedule a vaccine appointment.

For answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 and adolescents ages 12-17, please visit: govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-vaccine-parents-guardians..