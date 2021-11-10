This is the best time to sleep-especially for women

As the old saying goes, an hour of sleep before midnight is worth two hours after midnight.

Currently, research shows that getting two hours of sleep before the clock reaches 12 o’clock may be the key to preventing heart disease.In fact, a large survey of over 88,000 men and women in the UK Published in European Heart Journal — Digital HealthClaim to have hit just The best bedtime for your ticker. And it may have the greatest impact on women.

How much is written One-third of American adults are sleep deprived, And getting a recommended nightly less than 7 hours shut eye is associated with the development of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and depression. (this Loss of productivity costs US economy $ 411 billion annually, When Americans were expected to drop $ 52 billion on sleep aids last year. )

However, researchers at the European Society of Cardiology were curious whether the particular time someone fell asleep was as important as their length of sleep.

As a result, 88,026 men and women listed on the UK Biobank (Biomedical Database) were recruited between 2006 and 2010. Participants aged 43-79 wore a sleep tracker on their wrists for a week to answer demographic questions. Lifestyle, health and physical assessment. After that, we followed up for more than 5.7 years to see if we were diagnosed with a cardiovascular disease such as a heart attack or stroke.

About 3,172 (3.6%) of them developed something. They found that the highest rates of heart disease were diagnosed in people who went to bed after midnight.

However, the sweet spot for catching Z appeared to be between 10 pm and 10:59 pm. This was because this bedtime was associated with a lower overall incidence of heart disease compared to the time before and after falling asleep. In fact, when comparing bedtime (including before 10 pm, mid 10 pm, mid 11 pm, and after midnight), the researchers found that:

Sleep after midnight It was associated with a 25% higher risk of heart disease compared to reduced sleep from 10 pm to 10:59 pm

It was associated with a 25% higher risk of heart disease compared to reduced sleep from 10 pm to 10:59 pm sleepy From 11:00 pm to 11:59 pm It was associated with a 12% higher risk of heart disease compared to sleep loss from 10 pm to 10:59 pm.

It was associated with a 12% higher risk of heart disease compared to sleep loss from 10 pm to 10:59 pm. Go to bed before 10 pm They also had a 24% higher risk of heart disease compared to sleep loss from 10 pm to 10:59 pm.

The study’s author, Dr. David Plans of the University of Exeter, said the report does not prove that bedtime causes cardiovascular disease, and sleep timing is one of the key factors that reduce the risk of heart disease. I warned that it suggests a possibility. A practical theory is that disturbing your body clock, also known as the circadian rhythm, by going to bed too early or too late can increase your risk of heart disease.

“Our study cannot conclude a causal relationship, but the results suggest that early or late bedtime can disrupt the body clock and adversely affect cardiovascular health. ” The plan stated in a statement.. “Our study shows that the best time to sleep is at a particular point in your body’s 24-hour cycle. [between 10:00 and 10:59 p.m.] Deviations can be harmful to your health. The most dangerous time was after midnight. This is because the morning light may be less likely to reset your body clock. “

Indeed, there is evidence, for example, to suggest that shift workers are suffering from health problems associated with their unconventional sleep schedule. This includes an increased risk of certain cancers, an increased risk of heart disease, and an increased risk of death from all causes. And working at night and sleeping during the day does more than just disrupt the circadian rhythm. The night shift lifestyle is also associated with sleep deprivation, smoking and junk food intake. And there is simple fatigue, which can lead to car accidents, poor decision making, and feeling sick.

In addition, in this study, the association between bedtime and cardiovascular disease was much stronger across women. “There may be gender differences in how the endocrine system responds to circadian rhythm disturbances,” Plans added. “Or, because women’s cardiovascular risk increases after menopause, older study participants may be a confounding factor, which means that there may be no difference in the strength of the association between women and men.”

That’s the big news to consider Cardiovascular disease is the largest murderer of women in the United States.. , According to the American Heart Association. Men have received the most attention when it comes to cardiovascular disease, but in reality it is women who die most often from heart attacks. Being a man is a risk factor because heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women, and men suffer more often. However, men are also more likely to survive. One in four men die of a heart attack each year, compared to one in three women.