Parental Income May Predict Covid-19 Vaccination Choices for Children





NS Research Of the more than 2,000 parents, the wealthiest show that children aged 5 to 11 are willing to vaccinate.

Vaccinations for children in this age group began last week. Approximately 900,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 are expected to receive their first Pfizercovid-19 vaccine by the end of Wednesday, according to White House officials, and pharmacies are expected to receive the first dose in the next few days. About 700,000 people have been booked.

In the survey, 47% of parents with an annual income of $ 100,000 or more said they were willing to vaccinate their children. Parents with incomes between $ 75,000 and $ 99,000 are happy with 37%, and parents with incomes of less than $ 50,000 are happy with 34%.

Dr. William Schaffner, a vaccine adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was not involved in the poll, said:

The low-income community has been hit particularly hard by Covid-19.according to CDC data The counties with the highest levels of poor residents have the highest cumulative mortality rates during the pandemic, compared to 183 deaths per 100,000 in the counties with the lowest levels of poor residents. Nearly 295 people die per 100,000. Reasons for low enthusiasm for vaccines An online survey of 2,331 parents with children aged 5 to 11 was conducted during the week of October 25 by Momentive and Outbreaks Near Me, a team of epidemiologists based at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. rice field. John Brownstein, co-founder of Outbreaks NearMe, said low-income people may have difficulty getting their children vaccinated. “You may need to take a break from work to make an appointment, and if your child shows symptoms after firing, you may take a break,” Brownstein said. “Unfortunately, the inequality seen throughout the pandemic, especially around income, persists around access to vaccines and younger children.” according to Kaiser Family Foundation Poll Approximately half of parents with less than $ 50,000 in household income last month were very or somewhat worried about taking a break from work to take their children to get vaccinated or recover from symptoms. Said that. According to the survey, nearly four in ten low-income parents are concerned that it will be difficult to travel to places where their children will be vaccinated. Schaffner said high-income people tend to get more education. Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbild, said: University medical center. “Meet people where they are” Income-related findings could help public health agencies direct vaccine messages to that particular population, Schaffner said. “People are studying this kind of problem and there are lessons learned about how to communicate with different people,” he said. In Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, local health departments have local health workers in schools to help families with information about vaccines, said Harry Reeves, chief public health strategist at Oklahoma City County Health Department. Stated. If the school identifies students with restricted access to the vaccine, the health department will provide referrals to teams visiting their families at home. “This allows us to truly meet people where they are and break down the barriers to getting a vaccine,” Reeves said. The Department of Health also provides home visits to vaccinate adults and vaccinations at homeless shelters. Reeves said the key to all this is to partner with 700 organizations, including churches and community groups, to encourage vaccination. Together those strategies worked. In Oklahoma County, 84% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, Reeves said. Throughout the state, about 60% of this group is fully vaccinated. Oklahoma Health Department ..

Justin Lape and Danielle Herman of CNN contributed to this report.

