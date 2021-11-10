Whole-genome sequencing helps diagnose more rare diseases

WWhen the UK National Health Service began using whole-genome sequencing, doctors could determine the diagnosis of people with more rare diseases, including those for whom other genetic tests did not answer. The researchers reported on Wednesday.

new paperHe described the results of a pilot study from what is known as the 100,000 Genome Project, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. According to scientists, whole-genome sequencing diagnoses 25% of the thousands of participants in this study who are thought to have a rare genetic condition, 14% of which vary. He said he was not diagnosed by the method.

This study reflects what other studies have discovered about the power of whole-genome sequencing, demonstrating its usefulness across a wide variety of hereditary disorders. In some cases, it adds evidence that a sequence of the entire human genome is needed to identify the state, as well as to read important parts of a particular gene or DNA.

Heidi Rehm, Chief Genomics Officer at Massachusetts General Hospital and a researcher at the Broad Institute who was not involved in the new research, said: .. “This supports the idea that the genomic approach is probably the best approach to tackle rare diseases.”

The 100,000 Genome Project, launched in 2013, aimed to sequence many entire genomes from patients when the NHS built a genomic medical service. The project also has weapons to investigate cancer and infectious diseases.

Although this pilot study focusing on rare diseases has just been published, the NHS has for some time used whole-genome sequences of specific patients to correlate clinical and genetic information about the condition to identify the root of the disease. I have identified it. NS First diagnosis I came from the project in 2015.





In the United States, insurers often hesitate to cover the entire genome sequence, and looking at someone’s unbridged genetic information, there are too many variations in the DNA of people whose researchers do not understand what it means. Claims that it will be clear. — And it doesn’t help narrow down the actual cause of the person’s condition. Instead, doctors can often look at only selected genetic panels or a test that reads a portion of the genome that encodes a protein called exome sequencing.

However, in a British pilot study, 14% of diagnoses would not have been found in tests such as exome sequencing. Instead, disease-causing mutations were found, for example, in stretches of the genome that do not encode bits of proteins or DNA present in organelles called mitochondria.

“That’s really compelling data that we need a genomic approach,” Röhm said. She said panel tests are cheaper and faster, but their success depends on doctors choosing the right genes.

Research leaders have assembled genome sequencing as an intervention that benefits both individual patients and the healthcare system. One in four patients diagnosed through the study saw immediate benefits, such as matching with treatment and enrolling in clinical trials. Researchers provide patients with a solid diagnosis and shorten the often years of “diagnosis odyssey” that many people with rare diseases must undertake to identify their condition. By doing so, he said, he could coordinate treatment and avoid unnecessary tests and appointments. Whole-genome sequencing currently costs just a few hundred pounds, researchers said.

“Publishing this today provides a platform for the world to adopt it,” said one of the authors of the paper and a former Chief Scientist at Genomics England, now at Queen Mary University of London. One SirMark Caulfield said. “We clearly ran for the final stages of NHS recruitment, but this so that others can use it to bring these benefits to everyone in the world with rare diseases. It is our duty to achieve. “

The new study also emphasized that researchers still have to clarify the complexity of certain genetic conditions and the relationship between our genes and our health.

Whole-genome sequencing provided a diagnosis (what researchers call the diagnostic yield) in 25% of all cases, but the yield if the cause was thought to be related to only one gene. Reached 35%. If the condition was likely to be rooted in multiple genes, the yield was only 11%. Similarly, 40% to 55% of types of hearing loss, visual impairment, or intellectual disability were diagnosed, but the proportion of gastrointestinal or rheumatic disorders was much lower.

Researchers are also fortunate to diagnose the condition of people with more families participating, and scientists can identify genetic differences between them pointing out the cause of their disability. I did.

The pilot study included a family of 2,183 people (both children and adults) and 2,477 people with rare disabilities. The majority (88%) are of European descent, with South Asians accounting for 7% of the participants and other racial and ethnic groups making up a smaller segment.

The overall diagnostic yield of 25% of study participants is consistent with that found by other studies. You may think that reading the entire human genome will result in a higher rate of diagnosis being exhaled, but in reality, researchers are wondering about the role of specific genes in health and how they affect each other. There’s still a lot to learn about how multiple genes contribute. Diseases — Diseases in the DNA range that haven’t received much attention until recently.

Researchers hope that building sequencing data from more people in parallel with reviewing clinical information will help guide them to more relationships between genetic variation and disease. increase. And with new technology, scientists are good at suppressing all the genetic noise produced by examining someone’s entire genome to determine the cause of these conditions.

In one example of this study, Caulfield described a patient with 6 million genetic mutations in 3.3 billion base pairs of DNA branched from the baseline genome. Of these mutations, 677,000 were considered rare, 2,826 altered proteins, 67 were different from the DNA of the person’s parents, and one was the genetic cause of the person’s condition.