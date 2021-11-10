Raise awareness about lung cancer in the Love Your Lungs I-Spy the Plushie Contest





(Sacramento) Celebrating Lung Cancer Awareness Month In November, led by the Sacramento Lung Health Association UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center, Decided to involve the entire community. The group’s Love Your Lungs education campaign includes fun new contests such as: I-Spy the Plushie.. Pink fuzzy plush toys in the shape of lungs are located throughout the facility in the Sacramento area and the idea is to find them! To qualify for a contest and win Love Your Lungs stolen goods, follow these simple steps: Follow Union’s official Instagram account @loveyourlungssac.

If you find a pink lung plush toy in the city, post your photo with the pink lung plush toy and add the hashtag #webeLUNGtogether.

Tag both where you saw it and @loveyourlungssac. So far, stuffed animals have been found at Oak Park’s Old Soul, Arden’s Century Theater, and UC Davis Cancer Center and shared on social media. “During November, I’ll put the stuffed animal back on Instagram and check the hashtag #webeLUNGtogether to track where people pose with the stuffed animal,” he said. Julie Dan, Executive Director of the Community Outreach and Engagement Office at the University of California, Davis General Cancer Center. Lung cancer is the most deadly of all cancers for both men and women. It’s important for Dan to use new approaches, including social media campaigns, to ensure that people of all ages are aware of the risk of lung cancer and why it’s important to manage lung health. It states. The contest corresponds to the official launch of the local coalition I love your lungs website.. This website has information on how to quit smoking, screen for lung cancer, and keep your lungs healthy. “In essence, this website is the’hub’for all lung health related to Sacramento,” said Dan. NS American Cancer Society Great American Smoke Out It’s November 18th.Check out and get all the help you need to quit smoking or e-cigarettes Love your lungs Join us and let your family and friends learn more about lung health. I-Spy the Plushie Contest!

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only center designated by the National Cancer Center to serve the Central Valley and inland Northern California, with a population of over 6 million. The specialist provides compassionate and comprehensive care to more than 100,000 adults and children each year and has access to more than 200 active clinical trials at any given time. The innovative research program involves more than 240 scientists from the University of California, Davis, working together to facilitate the discovery of new tools for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Patients receive state-of-the-art treatments, including immunotherapy and other targeted therapies. Community engagement and engagement offices address disparities in cancer outcomes across diverse populations, and cancer centers provide the next generation of clinicians and scientists with a comprehensive education and workforce development program. doing. For more information, please visit: Cancer.ucdavis.edu..

