Colorado domestic cat tested positive for bubonic plague





Bubonic plague is notorious for causing plague.

County health officials said humans and pets can get sick from the bites of infected fleas and the cough of infected animals.

According to experts, humans and pets should avoid contact with wild rodents. According to health officials, domestic cats tested positive for bubonic plague in Colorado at the end of October. The positive cat came from an evergreen tree less than 20 miles southwest of Denver. Health officials in Jefferson County believe that this is the first case of plague in the county this year and that the animal got it from a diseased rodent, perhaps a rat. The cat tested positive on October 29th. “Plague is a serious illness and we don’t want to see cases of animal-borne disease in domestic pets, but it is normal and expected that some animals will get plague every year in Jefferson County.” And environmental hygiene services in Jefferson County Public Health, Said in a statement.. “Fortunately, modern antibiotics are effective against plague and, if treated promptly, can avoid serious complications, illness, or death.” Bubonic plague is one of three types of plague, along with septicemic plague and lung plague. NS The disease comes from Yersinia pestis, Found all over the world, can spread to animals such as rodents and humans. Bubonic plague is notorious for causing plague, killing millions in Europe, Africa and Asia in the 1300s. This is not the first time Colorado has dealt with plague this year. July, State Department of Public Health and Environment Said the plague was identified With animals and fleas in 6 counties. NS 10-year-old resident died “From plague-related causes.” Fact check: Case of bubonic plague found in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China Koala: Chlamydia is spreading rapidly among Australian koalas. Now they are vaccinated. County health officials said humans and pets can get sick from the bites of infected fleas and the cough of infected animals. Pets such as cats and dogs can also get it by eating infected rodents or picking up infected rodents by mouth. Authorities also said cats were susceptible to plague death if they were not given antibiotics immediately. What people can do to protect themselves and their pets from plague is to leave pet and wildlife food outside, eliminate outside debris, use flea control products on pets, and possibly become infected. This includes not touching an animal directly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. “The bottom line is that people and their pets should avoid contact with wild rodents, especially sick, dying or already dead species,” Lada said. “We know that pets can be unpredictable, but pet owners keep their four-legged families safe, especially if they live near rodent populations such as prairie dog colonies. There is something I can do for you. “ Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter. @ jordan_mendoza5..

