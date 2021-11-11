Santa Clara County offers COVID boosters for all adults

When federal health officials approved the COVID-19 vaccine booster in September, they said additional shots should be given to older people or high-risk people. However, Santa Clara County health officials said Wednesday that they would go one step further and give different doses to adults who were vaccinated more than six months ago.

Putting Santa Clara County back on the front lines of the fight against the virus and a more generous interpretation of federal and state booster eligibility guidelines than used elsewhere was a bold declaration.

Dr. Martifenstershake, the county’s COVID-19 vaccine officer, has set new rules for the county’s vaccination clinic, saying “no one wants a booster can turn their backs.” ..

County health officials gave vaccinated adults booster shots before winter vacation as the late summer decline in COVID-19 cases leveled off at unpleasant high levels and showed signs of rising again. I urged you to get it. Collect.

“As the holiday season approaches, we want to protect the general public and prevent the COVID-19 surge,” said County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Cody. “Get boosters now to make your Thanksgiving gathering safer.”

So far, Santa Clara County is independent not only in the Bay Area, but probably in the state.Health officials in other counties have expressed similar concerns, Another winter COVID-19 surge, They weren’t jumping on Wednesday in the tide of their neighbors. It was also unclear whether drugstores and private health providers in the area would follow the initiative of Santa Clara County.

Contra Costa County Centers for Disease Control and Prevention When California Public Health Service“I’m certainly worried about how the holidays will affect the family as they gather indoors to celebrate,” spokesman Will Harper said.

“Predictions predict another wave of an increase in cases starting in late November,” said Neetu Ballam, a health spokeswoman for Alameda County. “A complete vaccine as soon as possible for everyone over the age of five.” We strongly recommend that you get the vaccination. “

However, Ballam added that Alameda County supports federal and state recommendations “for those who should receive boosters, including any updates they may make.”

San Mateo County follows the CDC’s eligibility guidelines.

According to these guidelines, adults vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna more than 6 months ago live in long-term care facilities over the age of 65, over 50 with other health problems, or over the age of 18. If you are, you will need to receive a booster vaccination. Booster shots can also be considered for people over the age of 18 who have other health problems, or who live or work in an environment at high risk of being exposed to the virus. In addition, all adults who received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine at least two months ago should also receive booster immunization.

The state includes medical workers, firefighters, police, collective medical staff, teachers, school support staff, day care workers, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, correctors, public transport workers, postal workers, food It defines high-risk jobs, including goods workers.

Governor Gavin Newsom, 54, Got his booster At a public event last month, he was qualified because he originally shot Johnson & Johnson. Healthy 55-year-old Auckland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who had a shot of Pfizer, got a booster at the same event and explained that her job also included becoming an “emergency response worker.” ..

Despite the restrictions, it’s unclear if people seeking boosters were rejected because they didn’t meet the recommended criteria. Many online registration forms do not ask how an individual qualifies as a booster.

However, Cody says only 20% of Santa Clara County vaccinated adults who were vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago, or Johnson & Johnson vaccinated at least 2 months ago. Said that he got a booster and blamed the eligibility guidelines. The purpose is to limit.

“The message was so complex that it was difficult for the general public to understand,” Cody said. “Drilling down to see all the different medical conditions that qualify is like talking about the entire population.”

President Biden announced in August that all vaccinated Americans would get a booster in September, eight months after the first dose. However, expert advisors to the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration were skeptical. For Pfizer and Modana vaccines, they recommended injections only to the elderly, chronic illnesses, or other high-risk people, and in most cases adopted authorities. The advisor agreed that Johnson & Johnson vaccinated people should receive a second dose two months later due to evidence of weakened immunity.

This Week’s Pfizer Requested the FDA to revise booster approval Include all adults, citing the results of new clinical trials that show safety and effectiveness. These results have not yet been peer reviewed or published.

CDC data, like figures in Texas, Florida, and many other states, show that only about one in three Californians over the age of 65 is vaccinated with the booster vaccine. Among all adults over the age of 18, the figure drops to 14%.

The booster campaign has been controversial from the beginning, and many health professionals across the country have a much more important goal that shifting the focus to boosters fuels skepticism about the effectiveness of unvaccinated vaccines. Claims to distract attention from.

“We are always following science,” Cody said Wednesday in the fight against the virus, saying knowledge changed during the pandemic process. According to her, the vaccine provided an amazing level of protection.

“Now we are watching,” Cody said, “its protection is waning.”