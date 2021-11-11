HIV Sexual Assault Trial Petitioners Face Difficult Questions During Cross-Examination

Article content
Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find uneasy.
Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find uneasy.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
An Edmonton man who claims to have been infected with HIV by a local sex worker faced a concentration of questions from the defendant’s lawyer on Wednesday, and what he first told police was his testimony in court and complete. Admitted that they did not match.
DN claims he became ill with the AIDS virus after two nights of unprotected sex with 31-year-old Anthony Lee Taylor, who is facing allegations of weighted assault.
The identity of the DN is protected by a publishing ban. Tuesday- The first day of Taylor’s jury trial — After encountering Taylor in December 2016, he said he had a “fatal illness” and showed evidence of Crown. Crown told the jury that Taylor was diagnosed with HIV in 2013 and has not been treated to control the infection.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
During the cross-examination on Wednesday, defense lawyer Sarah Terry revealed many details that cast doubt on the elements of the DN story.
DN claimed that when he returned home from his friend’s house, he first saw Taylor on the streets of Norwood after midnight. Taylor dressed as a woman and introduced herself as “Tatiana”. After negotiating to reduce Taylor’s asking price from $ 100 to $ 60, DN says he drove home and had oral and anal sex without a condom.
DN testified that he was unaware that he had a penis until he began engaging in sexual activity, and that he continued because he was “bi-curious.” He said he was a receptive partner for both sexual acts and the DN ejaculated twice in him — it put the DN at greater risk of being infected with HIV. He was diagnosed in February 2017 and said he was considering ending his life.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Police began investigating Taylor in May 2018 and charged him later that year.
Terry reveals police first learned of DN’s allegations during a DN investigation reporting that employees of Alberta Health Services’ HIV program had threatened Taylor and other HIV-infected persons. bottom. Terry said there was concern that the DN might “put the problem in his (his) hands.”Police finally decided not to pursue accusations against DN
The DN finally conducted two interviews with the police, but Terry said it was inconsistent with the evidence in the trial.
Citing one record of the interview, Terry said DN had told police that he had met Taylor online rather than on the street, and that he had never spoken to him from the asking price.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
He also told police police that he was an insertion partner when he and Taylor engaged in anal sex-the opposite of what he said in the trial.
Terry further said that despite “obviously” testifying that this had happened twice, DN did not tell police that Taylor had ejaculated in him during the first connection.
“I may not have given this information (to the detective), but I know what happened,” DN claimed.
Terry also raised issues with DN’s statement regarding condom use and previous sexual partners. DN told police at some point that he was “always” using protection during sex and had not had sex with anyone since he was diagnosed with HIV. He told police before Taylor that he had last sex with someone in 2015 and he used a condom.
Terry said DN had previously told AHS employees in February 2017 that they were using “90%” of condoms and had sex with at least five people in the last three months. DN said on the stand that he had sex with a woman while wearing a condom in January 2017.
Taylor’s trial will resume on Friday and will last for two weeks.
Sources
2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/complainant-in-hiv-sex-assault-trial-faces-tough-questions-during-cross-examination
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]