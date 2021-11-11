HIV Sexual Assault Trial Petitioners Face Difficult Questions During Cross-Examination

Photo by Edkaiser Edkaiser / Ed Kaiser / Post Media

Article content An Edmonton man who claims to have been infected with HIV by a local sex worker faced a concentration of questions from the defendant’s lawyer on Wednesday, and what he first told police was his testimony in court and complete. Admitted that they did not match. DN claims he became ill with the AIDS virus after two nights of unprotected sex with 31-year-old Anthony Lee Taylor, who is facing allegations of weighted assault. The identity of the DN is protected by a publishing ban. Tuesday- The first day of Taylor’s jury trial — After encountering Taylor in December 2016, he said he had a “fatal illness” and showed evidence of Crown. Crown told the jury that Taylor was diagnosed with HIV in 2013 and has not been treated to control the infection.

Article content During the cross-examination on Wednesday, defense lawyer Sarah Terry revealed many details that cast doubt on the elements of the DN story. DN claimed that when he returned home from his friend’s house, he first saw Taylor on the streets of Norwood after midnight. Taylor dressed as a woman and introduced herself as “Tatiana”. After negotiating to reduce Taylor’s asking price from $ 100 to $ 60, DN says he drove home and had oral and anal sex without a condom. DN testified that he was unaware that he had a penis until he began engaging in sexual activity, and that he continued because he was “bi-curious.” He said he was a receptive partner for both sexual acts and the DN ejaculated twice in him — it put the DN at greater risk of being infected with HIV. He was diagnosed in February 2017 and said he was considering ending his life.

Article content Edmonton Police began investigating Taylor in May 2018 and charged him later that year. Terry reveals police first learned of DN’s allegations during a DN investigation reporting that employees of Alberta Health Services’ HIV program had threatened Taylor and other HIV-infected persons. bottom. Terry said there was concern that the DN might “put the problem in his (his) hands.”Police finally decided not to pursue accusations against DN The DN finally conducted two interviews with the police, but Terry said it was inconsistent with the evidence in the trial. Citing one record of the interview, Terry said DN had told police that he had met Taylor online rather than on the street, and that he had never spoken to him from the asking price.

Article content He also told police police that he was an insertion partner when he and Taylor engaged in anal sex-the opposite of what he said in the trial. Terry further said that despite “obviously” testifying that this had happened twice, DN did not tell police that Taylor had ejaculated in him during the first connection. “I may not have given this information (to the detective), but I know what happened,” DN claimed. Terry also raised issues with DN’s statement regarding condom use and previous sexual partners. DN told police at some point that he was “always” using protection during sex and had not had sex with anyone since he was diagnosed with HIV. He told police before Taylor that he had last sex with someone in 2015 and he used a condom. Terry said DN had previously told AHS employees in February 2017 that they were using “90%” of condoms and had sex with at least five people in the last three months. DN said on the stand that he had sex with a woman while wearing a condom in January 2017. Taylor’s trial will resume on Friday and will last for two weeks. [email protected] twitter.com/jonnywakefield

