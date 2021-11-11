Why Florida’s COVID-19 case rate is low

Share on Pinterest Passengers wearing masks at Miami International Airport in Florida.Joe Ladle / Getty Images

Florida is currently one of the lowest COVID-19 cases and mortality rates in the country, but experts say the number can be misleading.

They state that Florida is due to the way Florida counts cases of COVID-19, as well as warmer weather and lower density housing.

They say it is important to focus on what each state’s goal is in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida currently has One of the lowest rates per person Despite being loose, COVID-19 cases in all states Completely hostile — An approach to implementing public health measures to curb pandemics.

The state case rate is about 50 per 100,000. Hawaii lags behind with about 51 cases per 100,000 people.

Comparing these two states reveals how complex this pandemic can be.

Florida is a state Best surge Domestic incident and death in August.

Hawaii, on the other hand, imposes strict restrictions, Ongoing mask obligationsEven if the state vaccination rate exceeds 60%.

Vaccines also do not convey the big picture.

Approximately 80% of Hawaii’s population has been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine and is among the top five states with the highest vaccination rates. Florida is in the middle of the pack with a 70% vaccination rate, according to the COVID-19 tracking website Covid Act Now..

So what do you get?

First, the state may report COVID-19 rates differently, so you shouldn’t rush to conclude.

“What does that really mean when they say Florida is the lowest rate in the country?” Dr. David CutlerA family doctor at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California told Healthline.

“Florida only reports those positive cases among those who are full-time residents of Florida. Therefore, there is a full-time residence in Ohio, a condominium in Miami Beach, and there. If you go and get COVID, that’s not the case in Florida. You’re not even in Ohio. You’re nothing, and that’s why I don’t have much of an impact on that Florida case rate. “

However, he said that even if the case rate was received at face value, it should not be evaluated so strongly. Dr. Purvi Parikh, Allergy & Asthma Network Adult and Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist.

“I don’t think their overall number of cases will affect the current rate of infection. It depends on the spread of the disease, vaccinations and other factors,” Parik told Healthline. “A few months ago, ICUs and hospitals were full and the infection rate was very high, but in other parts of the country it was low.”