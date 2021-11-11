Health
Why Florida’s COVID-19 case rate is low
- Florida is currently one of the lowest COVID-19 cases and mortality rates in the country, but experts say the number can be misleading.
- They state that Florida is due to the way Florida counts cases of COVID-19, as well as warmer weather and lower density housing.
- They say it is important to focus on what each state’s goal is in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida currently has One of the lowest rates per person Despite being loose, COVID-19 cases in all states Completely hostile — An approach to implementing public health measures to curb pandemics.
The state case rate is about 50 per 100,000. Hawaii lags behind with about 51 cases per 100,000 people.
Comparing these two states reveals how complex this pandemic can be.
Florida is a state Best surge Domestic incident and death in August.
Hawaii, on the other hand, imposes strict restrictions, Ongoing mask obligationsEven if the state vaccination rate exceeds 60%.
Vaccines also do not convey the big picture.
Approximately 80% of Hawaii’s population has been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine and is among the top five states with the highest vaccination rates. Florida is in the middle of the pack with a 70% vaccination rate, according to the COVID-19 tracking website Covid Act Now..
So what do you get?
First, the state may report COVID-19 rates differently, so you shouldn’t rush to conclude.
“What does that really mean when they say Florida is the lowest rate in the country?” Dr. David CutlerA family doctor at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California told Healthline.
“Florida only reports those positive cases among those who are full-time residents of Florida. Therefore, there is a full-time residence in Ohio, a condominium in Miami Beach, and there. If you go and get COVID, that’s not the case in Florida. You’re not even in Ohio. You’re nothing, and that’s why I don’t have much of an impact on that Florida case rate. “
However, he said that even if the case rate was received at face value, it should not be evaluated so strongly. Dr. Purvi Parikh, Allergy & Asthma Network Adult and Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist.
“I don’t think their overall number of cases will affect the current rate of infection. It depends on the spread of the disease, vaccinations and other factors,” Parik told Healthline. “A few months ago, ICUs and hospitals were full and the infection rate was very high, but in other parts of the country it was low.”
One factor that may explain the current low case rate is that COVID-19 is already in contact with many Floridians.
The state has seen more 60,000 dead From coronavirus, it is the third highest in the country after Texas and California.
In addition, the total number of COVID-19 cases was the third highest — 3.6 million — Again behind Texas and California.
Florida is also one of the top 10 states per capita. Mortality 281 deaths per 100,000 from COVID-19. The rate is higher than in Texas and California.
Hawaii, on the other hand, has the second lowest mortality rate in the country, with only 67 per 100,000, higher than Vermont alone.
“Florida’s warm climate may help people stay outdoors to avoid spreading,” Parik suggested. “Florida is also less densely populated in certain areas, which is also helpful.”
But very similar Comparison In California and Florida, where different approaches were taken to alleviate the pandemic, but at some point the per capita case rates were similar, there were too many variables and different approaches between these states yielded similar results. I can’t clearly identify the reason for this.
“If you are working with only one variable, [per capita case rate] It may tell you something, but if there are too many variables such as masking or vaccination, whether the school is open, whether vaccination needs to be documented, etc., these variables I find it very difficult to determine which is influential, “Cutler said.
“And identifying them by state makes it purely political. It’s about where those people lived. And I don’t know if it has anything to do with it. . “
One conclusion that can be drawn is that while there may be different public health approaches to managing a pandemic, they may not be universal.
“Restrictions should not be applied uniformly, as they vary from region to region, depending on population density, vaccination coverage, etc.,” says Parik.
Cutler agreed.
“In terms of measuring success, you really have to ask: what are we trying to achieve here?” He said. “Is it low in cases, hospitalizations and deaths? Is it less economically impacted? What are the key indicators? And it probably varies by country, state and even county. increase.”
But that doesn’t mean “do nothing”.
“At the same time, we need to encourage hygiene procedures that are known to work, such as masking, washing hands, and keeping distance,” says Parik. “It makes no sense for politicians to oppose or issue executive orders that could discourage the implementation of these simple measures that would be of great help.”
