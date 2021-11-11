Fauci, US COVID’s top doctor, answers questions from nearby residents Santa Cruz – Santa Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz — Every week, District 18 Congressman Anna Eshu hosts a town hall for her members. A particularly large number of people attended her city hall this week. She is all credited to Dr. Anthony Fauci, an adviser to President Joe Biden.

Eshu, who represents parts of the counties of Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and San Mateo, asked carefully selected questions from more than 800 inhabitants of her district. To each question, Fauci answered about 2,000 viewers in a long way. Fauci delivered one major message. Our future with the COVID-19 virus can be as positive as we act to make it happen.

“It depends entirely on what we do,” Forch replied to a member who asked if the United States could soon find itself in a place in England. Position where viral activity increases.. “Preventing it is within our reach.”

Personally, fully vaccinated individuals already have freedom protection. For example, Fauci said vaccinated people can and should enjoy their vacation with their families. On the other hand, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals are still at risk of increased infection with COVID-19, serious illness, and death.

Together, the United States must gather together to persuade more than 62 million unvaccinated individuals over the age of 12 to obtain their shots and lowercase activity. Fauci said anyone trying to address the issue should avoid accusations and connect trusted people with individuals.

“That’s unforgivable,” he said. “We have effective tools to control this outbreak.”

Booster shots are another way to look after each other, Forch said. Currently, Pfizer, Modana, and J & J vaccine qualifications are limited, but Pfizer granted an emergency use authorization to all individuals over the age of 18 who received their first injection to the Food and Drug Administration hours before the City Hall. I requested.

Finally, Citizens can stay in the loop and act in response to growing infant eligibility to increase safety in dealing with COVID-19, Forch said.

After clinical trials at hospitals such as Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital in the Eshoo district, children aged 5 to 11 years have recently been targeted for the Pfizer vaccine, but trials are underway in the smallest Americans.

“A study (children aged 5 to 11) showed that the vaccine was 91% effective in preventing clinically apparent illnesses. The safety profile was very good,” Fauci said. Says. “The FDA would not have made the vaccine available to children unless it was very clear that it was safe and very effective.”

Forch said data from these 6-month to 2-year and 2- to 5-year trials should be available around the first quarter of 2022.

Life after COVID-19

As the country overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic and enters what many call “post-pandemic life,” Forch predicted that plans to avoid the disease would occur at many levels. At low levels, people may choose to wear a mask when they are sick or when they are likely to be indoors, such as in winter, as is customary in China and Japan. Broadly speaking, health professionals come together to rebuild the foundations of local, regional and federal public health sectors.

“We are unintentionally and almost accidentally destroying our public health infrastructure in an insidious way. Public health authorities are retiring and they will not be replaced,” he said. “When we make a preparatory plan … an important part is rebuilding and rejuvenating the health infrastructure in our area.”

In Santa Cruz County, Health Service Agency workers were part of the hundreds of union members who appeared in the supervisory board meeting room. As the negotiations proceeded, he demanded a better contract.

“What happened during the pandemic was that much of our work was brought to the forefront. Katie Williams, a nurse in the Infectious Diseases Unit, told Sentinel at the time.” We need a living wage. Personally, my family can hardly afford to live here and we are really at a crossroads, “Are we going to leave or are there hopes? I have to decide.