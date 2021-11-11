It is “time to go” to be fully vaccinated by Christmas

Washoe County Health District (WCHD) officials said today that those who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by November 18 and who continued the second dose will be fully immunized by Christmas. rice field. With the addition of children aged 5 to 11 years among the children who can be vaccinated with Pfizer, many families may be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“Now is the time to get your vaccine, and everyone can get the vaccine around your Christmas table,” said Kevin Dick, WCHD Officer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years, and distribution of the vaccine began late last week. National Public Radio report Authorities expect to vaccinate about 900,000 children of that age group by the end of Wednesday.

Jim English in the health district estimated that about 700-1,000 children aged 5-11 years received the first dose of the COVID vaccine in Washoe County. Delays in the use of reports and paper registrations required while waiting for the state to update its schedule site make it difficult for authorities to obtain accurate numbers.

“You can see that number jumping in the coming weeks,” English said. “We had a lot of excited kids. We had a lot of relieved parents. People lined up on Wells Avenue before 6:45 on Saturday morning.”

The Reno Sparks Livestock Event Center vaccination site opens at 9am

WCHD only provides children with 100 doses of vaccine per day. This is about one-third of all vaccines given daily. According to English, it will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, perhaps by November 16th, until the online schedule is available for that age group.

A schedule of vaccine events in the health district is available at the following URL: https://covid19washoe.com/community-vaccine-schedule/..

Cases increase again, followed by false vaccine information

Dick said the reduction in cases seen in September and early October reversed the course. Last month, the 7-day moving average of new cases increased from 103 to 140, an increase of 40%.

The COVID risk meter also remains very high. This is mainly due to the fact that 92% of the beds are occupied, which puts a strain on the hospital’s capacity.

“We are not only in high demand in hospitals, but we also bear a heavy burden of COVID cases that occur in our hospitals,” Dick said.

The county has reported 15 COVID deaths so far this month, 12 last week.

“Sadly, these deaths … the majority [were] Unvaccinated individuals, those who could but were not vaccinated, “Dick said.

He said vaccine resistance and misinformation remain a challenge.

“Contrary to much of the information disseminated there, there are no deaths due to the Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine … The decision not to be vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available could kill you. There is. Disseminating false information is hurting people and endangering their lives, “he said.

The COVID-19 test remains widely available. For the location https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/..Find a vaccination schedule at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/covid-19-vaccine/..