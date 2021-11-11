Health
It is “time to go” to be fully vaccinated by Christmas
Washoe County Health District (WCHD) officials said today that those who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by November 18 and who continued the second dose will be fully immunized by Christmas. rice field. With the addition of children aged 5 to 11 years among the children who can be vaccinated with Pfizer, many families may be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“Now is the time to get your vaccine, and everyone can get the vaccine around your Christmas table,” said Kevin Dick, WCHD Officer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years, and distribution of the vaccine began late last week. National Public Radio report Authorities expect to vaccinate about 900,000 children of that age group by the end of Wednesday.
Jim English in the health district estimated that about 700-1,000 children aged 5-11 years received the first dose of the COVID vaccine in Washoe County. Delays in the use of reports and paper registrations required while waiting for the state to update its schedule site make it difficult for authorities to obtain accurate numbers.
“You can see that number jumping in the coming weeks,” English said. “We had a lot of excited kids. We had a lot of relieved parents. People lined up on Wells Avenue before 6:45 on Saturday morning.”
The Reno Sparks Livestock Event Center vaccination site opens at 9am
WCHD only provides children with 100 doses of vaccine per day. This is about one-third of all vaccines given daily. According to English, it will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, perhaps by November 16th, until the online schedule is available for that age group.
A schedule of vaccine events in the health district is available at the following URL: https://covid19washoe.com/community-vaccine-schedule/..
Cases increase again, followed by false vaccine information
Dick said the reduction in cases seen in September and early October reversed the course. Last month, the 7-day moving average of new cases increased from 103 to 140, an increase of 40%.
The COVID risk meter also remains very high. This is mainly due to the fact that 92% of the beds are occupied, which puts a strain on the hospital’s capacity.
“We are not only in high demand in hospitals, but we also bear a heavy burden of COVID cases that occur in our hospitals,” Dick said.
The county has reported 15 COVID deaths so far this month, 12 last week.
“Sadly, these deaths … the majority [were] Unvaccinated individuals, those who could but were not vaccinated, “Dick said.
He said vaccine resistance and misinformation remain a challenge.
“Contrary to much of the information disseminated there, there are no deaths due to the Washoe County COVID-19 vaccine … The decision not to be vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available could kill you. There is. Disseminating false information is hurting people and endangering their lives, “he said.
The COVID-19 test remains widely available. For the location https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada/..Find a vaccination schedule at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/covid-19-vaccine/..
Kristen Hackbarth is a freelance editor and communications expert with 20 years of communication experience in northern Nevada. Kristen is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, with a degree in photography and a minor in journalism, and a master’s degree in management and leadership. In his spare time, he is a volunteer backpacking guide along the Tahoe Rim Trail, an avid home cook and bakery, cyclist, wife and stepmother.
Sources
2/ https://thisisreno.com/2021/11/health-district-its-go-time-to-be-fully-vaccinated-by-christmas/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]