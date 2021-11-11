Scientists Use Genome Sequencing to Identify Causes of Rare Diseases





Hundreds of seriously ill patients in the UK suffering from undiagnosed conditions have a root genetic cause identified by a groundbreaking project. Scientists believe it will reduce the cost of the NHS in treating rare diseases and improving patient care. The first scientific results from the 100,000 Genome Project, a £ 300 million five-year initiative funded primarily by the British Government, were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday. Whole-genome sequencing (reading all 3 billion biochemical characters in each individual’s genetic code) was able to diagnose the root cause of rare diseases in 535 patients in 2,183 families who participated in the early stages of the project. rice field. Scientists said three-fifths of patients would have missed a diagnosis with more conventional tests, including less advanced forms of genomic testing. The UK is a world leader in genomic sequencing, and researchers say it could unleash new treatments for 3 million UK people suffering from rare diseases, leading to significant cost savings for NHS. rice field. The pilot study analyzed the genes of more than 4,600 patients and their families in total. The study found that those diagnosed from this study could benefit from “more focused clinical care,” including further family screening, dietary changes, and other treatments. Mark Caulfield, a former chief scientist at Genomics England, who launched the project in 2013, said the earlier, more accurate diagnosis made possible by whole-genome sequencing would speed up the path to patient treatment. He added that this would save money on medical services by reducing the need for regular hospitalization. “This is part of repetitive and ongoing care, and these people are constantly in and out of the system, so they use a lot of resources,” says Caulfield. “If you can focus it on getting diagnostics and that’s what you expect from this program, you can use less resources to monitor them and in some cases move them. What.” Patients in this study visited more than 180,000 hospitals with a total cost of about £ 87 million to the NHS. Damian Smedley, one of the principal investigators at Queen Mary University of London’s professor of computational genomics, said most of the diagnoses “would not have been detected by existing approaches.” The use of whole-genome sequences helped solve the “needle in the haystack” challenge of finding the cause of rare disorders, Smedley said. He called on healthcare systems around the world to adopt whole-genome sequencing. In certain disease categories, such as rare hearing loss, eye damage, and intellectual disability, genetic testing has successfully diagnosed more than 40% of patients. Dr. Richard Scott, Chief Medical Officer at Genomics England, said that previous diagnoses often included “multiple different targeted tests-an approach that could delay access to diagnosis and more coordinated care.” Showed how the outcomes of patients with rare diseases could be improved. .. “ Since its inception, the project has analyzed 100,000 genomes from people affected by rare diseases and various cancers and their close relatives, but has not yet analyzed all the results. After the project was completed in 2018, the NHS adopted this technology as part of its genomic medicine service and promised to use them to sequence at least 300,000 genomes by 2025.

