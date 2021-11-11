Health
Dr. Forch states that delta variants are the biggest problem with COVID — the best life
COVID case In the United States, it has fallen and declined from the highest peak in summer. But as the country heads for winter, the question of where the pandemic goes from here becomes apparent. Last year in 2020, Winter months Holiday trips and indoor gatherings have resulted in a massive surge.White House COVID Advisor Anthony Fauci, MD recently provided his predictions about the COVID pandemic ahead of the coldest season, although things are heading in the right direction, The steep slope of the decreasing case It’s not as promising as it was a month ago. But that’s not the only concern currently for infectious disease professionals.
At a press conference between the White House COVID response team and public health officials on November 10, Fauci discussed concerns. US COVID variant As the country heads for winter. Delta variants still “dominate” the country, according to infectious disease experts.
“For now, our problem is definitely a variant of Delta,” Forch said in a briefing. He added that the Delta variant is currently causing about 99 percent of all COVID cases in the United States.
Fauci also said authorities were still “extremely wary” of paying attention to the emergence of other new variants. “We are always on the lookout for all the variants out there to determine if we are overtaking the epidemic,” he said.
Authorities are currently investigating a newly discovered mutation in a delta variant called DeltaPlus.However, in late October, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky, MD told NBC News that Delta Plus had Not taking off in the United States, Because the country has seen only a handful of cases of this subvariant.
“We do not expect the following variants to emerge: Surpass Delta’s capabilities“Fauci said earlier at a press conference on the White House COVID response team on October 13.
According to Fauci, all three vaccines are still very effective against most variants, so increasing vaccination can prevent new variants from proliferating like Delta. CDC recently released DeltaPlus Avoid current vaccines, In a statement to Business Insider. However, Fauci provided assurance that health authorities would continue to ensure that there were no mutants that completely circumvented the efficacy of the vaccine.
“When we get new variants, we’re always doing research to see if we can avoid monoclonal antibodies, convalescent plasma, or vaccine-induced antibodies,” Forch said on November 10. Said in the briefing.
According to the CDC 58.5 percent of the US population As of November 10th, I have been fully vaccinated. However, Fauci said that about 66 million people who have not yet been vaccinated are eligible to be vaccinated.
“The virus does not mutate or form variants unless it is given the opportunity to replicate. Therefore, as long as the dynamics of the virus within the community can be controlled, this is an overwhelming proportion of the population. This is best done by vaccination, which can prevent the emergence of new and nasty variants, “Fauci explained in a briefing on October 13.
