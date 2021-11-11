COVID-19 infections in Maine continue to rise as unvaccinated viruses spread.

Maine reported 882 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Wednesday, showing that infection among unvaccinated people has caused the state’s infection rate to rise again. increase.

In addition, the two hospitals that serve parts of low-vaccination states have had the highest number of patients with a recent outbreak of virus since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported on Wednesday that 3,189 children between the ages of 5 and 11 received the first dose. This is an increase of 1,171 people compared to Tuesday.Age The group was covered by the Pfizer vaccine last week, And schools, public health authorities, and pediatricians are competing to implement a double-dose regimen for as many school children as possible by mid-December, before school holidays begin.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, said at a media briefing Wednesday that he expects the number of clinics offered to children to increase over the next two weeks. Deployment begins as the overall pace of vaccination in Maine has increased by 40% in the last two weeks to reach approximately 7,300 per day.

“We have a pediatric vaccination with a breeze on our back,” Shah said. He said that if more children, and preferably their parents, were vaccinated, they would “create more epidemiological barriers” to prevent the spread of the virus.

The pandemic is intensifying in the main as the state increases vaccination.

The 7-day average for new cases daily on Wednesday was 546.9, 473.4 a week ago and 498.7 a month ago. So far, the peak of Maine during the fall surge has been around 600 per day in early October.

Nationally, the 7-day average of new daily cases has risen from about 71,000 a week ago to about 73,000 today. However, 73,000 cases are below the peak of about 180,000 cases per day in early September.

According to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Maine has the 18th highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, with 38.1 cases per 100,000 population, an average of 7 days. The national average on Wednesday was 23 cases per 100,000 population.

Vulnerable rural areas

According to Shah, state immunization rates are well maintained compared to other states, but immunization rates are uneven, with rural areas in Maine largely at the previous highest points of the pandemic. The fact that it escaped means that there are plenty of state pockets with more contagious deltas. Variants are easy to send.

The gap between the most vaccinated and least vaccinated counties is about 20 percent points, with 80 percent of the population immunized in Cumberland and 60 percent in Piskatakis.

“In effect, all you get is burning gasoline,” Shah said.

According to state data, unvaccinated accounts for 86% of all COVID-19 cases and about two-thirds of all inpatients since the vaccine became widely available this spring.

Of those vaccinated, 99 percent are not infected with COVID-19, Shah said. For the entire community, Cumberland County may be the closest to controlling the infection. After pediatric vaccinations are completed this winter, the county could approach 90 percent of the immunized population.

Cooler and drier weather could also contribute to the current surge by helping the virus spread and forcing people to spend more time indoors where the virus spreads more easily, Shah said. He said he had sex.

Hospitalizations increased across the state on Wednesday, with 225 patients in Maine hospitalized for COVID-19, 69 for critical care and 29 for mechanical ventilation. According to hospitals and state officials, about two-thirds of people who are ill enough to be hospitalized are not fully vaccinated.

Dr. James Jarvis, COVID-19 Incident Commander of Northern Light Health, the parent organization of the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland, said the hospital treats many COVID-19 patients from rural Maine. He said hospitalization was still a concern.

“If you’re not vigilant,” Jarvis said, “I’m facing a harsh winter,” by refusing to take public health precautions, such as wearing a mask indoors, without vaccination. Said.

Case spikes in two hospitals

Hospitalization surged this week at two hospitals, the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and the Main Coast Hospital in Ellsworth.

At CMMC, the average number of confirmed COVID-19 inpatients per day for the five days to Tuesday was 21.6, the highest level since the pandemic began, up from an average of 19.6 per day last week. The previous record for a 250-bed hospital was 20.4 per day, set in early May.

According to Dr. John Alexander, Chief Medical Officer of CMMC’s parent company, Central Main Healthcare, the surge in CMMC has led to a surge in vaccination rates in hospital-serviced counties (Androscoggin, Oxford, Franklin). It may be due to the drop.

“50-70 percent of our inpatients are not vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Alexander. “Although the proportion of unvaccinated residents is high in our area, many daily activities such as shopping and school attendance have returned to near normal. That is why we are in the community COVID-19. That’s why we continue to seek vaccination. If you are already vaccinated, get a booster when you qualify. “

Ellsworth’s Main Coast Hospital has also experienced the worst COVID-19 burden of the pandemic, with an average of 8.3 inpatients per day in the six days to Wednesday, with an earlier of 4.9 per day set last week. It is increasing from the record. Until October, 166-bed hospitals had never experienced more than the 3.6 figure set during last winter’s surge.

A spokesperson for Northern Light Health, the hospital’s parent organization, said it was believed to be due to low vaccination rates in Hancock County and infections of migrant workers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maine has recorded 109,592 cases of COVID-19, killing 1,217 people.

Pediatric shots are provided primarily at pharmacies and independent community clinics coordinated by medical systems such as Maine Health, Northern Light Health, and InterMed. However, school-based clinics will soon be “armed with shots.”

Dr. Dora Anne Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer at Maine Health, said the healthcare system is planning dozens of school-based clinics. Most clinics didn’t start this week because they needed time to plan what to expect from the vaccine, answer questions, and educate their parents, Mills said. More than 170 parents attended the Zoom Conference on the November 17th Clinic at Maine Health at Great Falls Elementary School in Goham.

“It will be bigger next week,” Mills said. “These clinics are the most efficient way to get children vaccinated.”

Northern Light Health hosts clinics primarily in 18 school districts in southern Maine, says Northern Light spokesman Andrew Sousier. He said the Penobscot Community Health Center will organize a school clinic in the Bangor area.

Most clinics start next week, but Scaborow’s school is hosting a series of clinics this week for children aged 5-11.

Shah hopes that vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 will increase the immunization rate for adults.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is probably the best time to get vaccinated with your children,” he said.

Staff writer Colin Woodard contributed to this report.

