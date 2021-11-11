Sustainable diets are cheaper and healthier, new research reveals





According to a study conducted by the University of Oxford, adopting a vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian diet in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Western Europe can reduce meal costs by a third. Research published in Lancet Planetary HealthUsed the World Bank’s International Comparison Program Food Prices to compare the cost of seven sustainable diets with the current typical diets of 150 countries. It focused on Whole Foods and did not include highly processed meat substitutes or meals at restaurants or takeaways. The results show that in high-income countries, vegan diets are the most affordable and have reduced food costs by up to one-third. A vegetarian diet showed a similar reduction between 27 and 31 percent, while a flexitarian diet with low meat and dairy products reduced costs by 14 percent. In contrast, a pescetarian diet increased costs by up to 2 percent. Plant-based diets are generally perceived to be far superior to heart health, cancer risk, and other diet-related health effects. It also emits significantly less carbon dioxide than a typical Western diet. Dr. Marco Springman, a researcher at the Oxford Martin Program on the Future of Food, said: For many people. “This study shows that it’s the exact opposite. These diets may be good for your bank’s balance, as well as your health and the health of the planet.” Best-selling author Miguel Berkeley 1 pound meal The cookbook agreed that cutting off the meat or cutting it completely could save money. “I wrote seven budget cookbooks and spent hundreds of recipes. No doubt, vegan and vegetarian meals are offered at a much lower price than meat recipes.” The semi-vegetarian diet that researchers saw is EAT-Lancet Planetary Health Diet -It was developed to avoid preventable deaths and provide a sustainable diet to up to 10 billion people within environmental limits. The diet consists of less than 1 serving of lean meat per week, less than 2 servings of fish per week, and less than 1 serving of dairy products per day. In vegetarian and vegan diets, animal foods have been replaced with a mixture of legumes and fruits and vegetables, or a mixture of legumes and whole grains. The study also found that in low-income countries such as the Indian subcontinent and sub-Saharan Africa, eating a healthy and sustainable diet is up to a quarter cheaper than a typical Western diet, It was revealed that it was at least one-third higher than it is now. diet. To fully understand which options can improve affordability and reduce the cost of diet, this study also considered several policy options. It is based on the conclusion that making healthy and sustainable diets affordable everywhere is possible within the next decade. This can happen when economic development, especially in low-income countries, is combined with food waste reduction, climate and health-friendly food pricing. “Eating a healthy and sustainable diet is possible everywhere, but it requires political will,” says Dr. Springman. “Current low-income diets tend to be high in starchy foods, and not enough foods are known to be healthy. “And Western diets, often considered ambitious, are not only unhealthy, but also very unsustainable and affordable in low-income countries. “Every healthy and sustainable dietary pattern we have examined is a better option for health, the environment, and the economy, but development support and progressive to make it desirable everywhere at an affordable price. We need food policy. “

