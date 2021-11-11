The study tracks risks and protective behaviors associated with HIV / AIDS infection in young adults

According to a national Monitoring the Future survey, the number of young adult behaviors that increase the risk of HIV / AIDS infection has declined or changed between 2010 and 2020.

In an ongoing national survey of high school graduates between the ages of 21 and 30, researchers at the University of Michigan are tracking risks and protective actions associated with HIV / AIDS infection. Since 2004, high school graduates have been surveyed each year as part of a “Future Surveillance” survey.

While substance use is the main focus of research, it also focuses on the risks and protective behaviors associated with the spread of HIV among young adults in their twenties. To the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An important risk behavior for HIV transmission is having multiple sexual partners. Between 2010 and 2018, the proportion of young adult women showed little change in having multiple sex partners (21.1% to 21.9%). However, the number of men reporting more than one partner decreased from 28.3% to 21.7% over the same time frame.

That decline among men largely closed the gender gap in having more than one sex partner. Gender inequality remains in having more sexual partners. In a 2020 survey, 11.5% of young adult men reported having four or more sexual partners in the last 12 months, compared to 7.5% of women.

People who haven’t had a sexual partner in the last 12 months have the lowest risk of HIV transmission, and researchers have found that. abstinence Growing up. In men aged 21-30, abstinence increased significantly from 14.4% to 23.5% between 2008 and 2020, an increase of nearly two-thirds. Abstinence also increased among women of the same age, rising from 12.8% in 2008 to 16.5% in 2020. This is a little over a quarter increase.

Young adult males show a significantly higher abstinence rate than young adult females due to the large absolute increase through 2018. Since 2018, abstinence rates have been flat for both genders.

Needle sharing by people using illegal drugs is another risk factor for HIV / AIDS infection. The prevalence of needle sharing over the last 12 months has remained relatively unchanged since 2004, when it was first asked in the MTF survey of young adults.

The lifetime prevalence of needle sharing in this high school graduate population remains less than 1%, and the percentage reporting this behavior in the last 12 months remains less than 0.3%. Since 2010, the lifetime prevalence of men has been high, and since 2016, gender differences have widened. However, there was no consistent gender difference in the annual rate of needle sharing.

Condom use is considered a protective behavior and has been declining gradually since around 2013 in both young adult men and women. By 2020, only 31.9% of sexually active men said they used condoms “mostly” or “always.” So was 22.6% of women.

Having been tested for HIV in the last 12 months (another protective behavior) was significantly lower in men than in women, and the gap between them widened considerably during the study. The proportion of men who have been tested for HIV in the last 12 months has been fairly stable at around 14% to 16%, and the proportion of women who have been tested has risen from 22.9% in 2006 to 27.2% in 2020. bottom. This is a positive development.

The group with the highest risk of HIV / AIDS is men who have sex with other men. This includes men of both genders. According to the survey, the percentage of people who reported having sex only with their male partners in the last 12 months more than doubled from 3.9% in 2005 to 8.3% in 2020. More than 1% to more than doubled the number of men who reported having both male and female sex partners. In 2005, it will reach 2.3% in 2020.

The same sexual behavior in women is less important as a vector of HIV epidemics, but shows a similar increase, with nearly doubling the proportion of women reporting only sex partners between 2009 and 2020. (2.3% to 3.8%), the percentage reporting both male and female partners (1.9% to 3.8%). Most of these increases in both men and women have occurred since 2011. Investigators point out that some of these increases may be due to recent historical changes in social acceptance of homosexual behavior.

Men in this high-risk group with male sex partners are much more likely to report having been tested for HIV / AIDS in the last 12 months than men with only female sex partners (16.8%) (16.8%). 42.1%).

Therefore, this very high-risk group has some compensatory protective actions in the form of tests. However, although they have done much more testing, the frequency of other protective actions using condoms is less frequent. In 2020, about the same percentage of young men aged 21-30 who had exclusive sex with men reported that they had only female sexual partners (36.4%) and “mostly” or “always” They report using condoms (36.7%). Lloyd Johnston, lead author of the current HIV / AIDS monograph from MTF and research professor at the UM Institute for Social Research

According to Johnston, the data will only occur in the spring of 2020, so the study does not capture most of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope to be able to report on the changes in the situation in 2021 during the pandemic and in the years that follow,” he said.

The Monitoring the Future survey began in 1975 and has been conducted annually since collecting follow-up data for high school graduates, who were first surveyed in their third year of high school. Until 2017, graduates aged 19-30 were surveyed by mail. Then, in 2018 and 2019, half were surveyed by mail and the other half were surveyed online.

By 2020, all follow-up will be done online and the switch will have little or no impact on the outcome of HIV questions. Respondents between the ages of 21 and 30 were asked a series of questions about known risk behaviors and known protection behaviors associated with HIV / AIDS infection. The total number of individuals who participated in this part of the study was 11,800. However, there were actually 33,800 observations, as participants may participate many times as they grow older.

Co-authors of the monograph include UM professors John Schulenberg, Patrick O’Malley, Megan Patrick, Richard Miech, and Gerald Buckman.