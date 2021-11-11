COVID-19 patients at high risk of sleep disorders: study





Toronto-A new study shows that people with certain sleep disorders may be at risk of more serious consequences if infected with COVID-19, with 31% higher hospitalization and mortality rates. With Cleveland Clinic Published in JAMA Networks Open, Clinic examined data from about 5,400 patients. They found that people with sleep disorders were not infected with COVID-19 at a higher rate than others, but catching the virus had worse results. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues and illnesses vary widely from patient to patient, so it is important to improve our ability to predict who will become more serious illness so that we can allocate resources appropriately. “Sleep director Dr. Mehra said. Disability research at the Cleveland Clinic, Said in a press release. “This study gained a better understanding of the association between sleep disorders and the risk of adverse outcomes of COVID-19, suggesting that biomarkers of inflammation may mediate this relationship. . “ The researchers looked at the database of clinics for patients tested for COVID-19 and focused on 5,400 patients whose clinics also had sleep data. The study points out that “there is a strong overlap between sleep apnea (SDB).” […] Although SDB correlates with an increased risk of poor outcome of COVID-19 in observational studies, sleep disorders themselves are not focused in studies related to COVID-19. SDB is a general term that includes various dyspnea that can occur during sleep, such as sleep apnea. Researchers examined patients with different SDB measurements and patients with sleep-related hypoxia who did not have sufficient oxygen intake to support their tissues. Of the 5,400 patients who had sleep data, 1,935, or 35 percent, tested positive for COVID-19 at some point. Fifty percent of them, or 1,018 patients, had SDB. “Sleep-related hypoxia measurements significantly increase the usual scale score of WHO-designated clinical outcome COVID-19, even after adjusting patient characteristics, BMI, comorbidities, smoking history, and location of the medical system. It was related, “the study said. People with sleep-related hypoxia had a 31 percent increased risk of hospitalization and death. “Our findings suggest that baseline sleep-related hypoxia is associated with the progression of hypoxic and hypoxic-related injuries in COVID-19 pathophysiology, and therefore as an amplifier. It works, “says the study. The study adds that this reason is likely to be multifaceted, as hypoxia affects all tissues of the body at different degrees in different patients and can lead to different results. I did. Researchers say further research is needed to determine whether early treatments such as PAP (positive airway pressure) and oxygen administration can improve the outcome of COVID-19 in these patients. .. “Our findings are significant because lower hospitalizations and mortality rates can reduce the burden on the healthcare system,” said Cynthia Pena Olbea, MD, Cynthia Pena Olbea, MD, Cleveland Clinic’s Sleep Disorders Center. Said in the release. “If sleep-related hypoxia actually leads to worsening COVID-19 outcomes, risk stratification strategies should be implemented to prioritize early allocation of COVID-19 therapy to patients in this subgroup. there is.”

